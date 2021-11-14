Who is Gold Rush's Leese Marie and has she had plastic surgery?











Gold Rush is back on Discovery for a twelfth series in 2021. The long-running show first kicked off in 2010 and over a decade later, the OGs in the game are still going strong including Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets.

As well as doing all they can to find their fortune in gold, the cast of Gold Rush often provide viewers with a glimpse into their personal lives on the show. With the price of gold at a seven-year high, Rick Ness is ready to make as much profit as possible in 2021. And outside of work, it appears his love life is blossoming, too. So, who is Leese Marie? Let’s find out more about her…

Gold Rush: Meet Leese M Arie

Gold Rush often brings new cast members with each season and Leese Marie is a newbie to season 12.

Leese Marie is Rick Ness’ girlfriend who can be found on social media under the name ‘Leese M Arie’.

By the looks of Twitter, Leese was a nurse in Wisconsin before joining the Discovery show.

Ricks girlfriend Leese was a nurse back in Wisconsin. Lol. Ok! #GoldRush — Jake (@JakeFredrickson) November 13, 2021

Rick Ness and Leese Marie

Although rumours have been circulating during Rick Ness’ time on Gold Rush that he’s dating fellow co-star Karla-Ann Charlton, it turns out that he and Karla are just friends.

Rick is in a relationship with Leese Marie and the couple frequently takes to Facebook to share photos of themselves together.

Taking to Facebook in April 2021, Rick said: “I would say that is real love” of his relationship with Leese Marie.

Has Leese Marie had plastic surgery?

Although both Rick and Leese Marie take to Facebook regularly, many details about Leese Marie are yet to be revealed. Her age, career and family are all kept under wraps at this point in time.

Since Leese Marie’s appearance on Gold Rush in 2021, many viewers have taken to Twitter to comment on her appearance.

Judging by her photo uploads to Facebook, it’s likely that she’s had lip filler and a breast augmentation, however, this is purely speculation and no details on plastic surgery have been confirmed.

