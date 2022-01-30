Liberty Poole’s net worth proves she’s a whiz in business, not just on ice











ITV’s Dancing On Ice is officially a-go in 2022. The show has seen some icons take to the ice including Gemma Collins, Todd Carty, Sinitta and Vanilla Ice. Now, there’s a whole new batch of celebrities ready to get paired up with pro-skaters and risk it all on national television.

Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse are this year’s judges while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are on hosting duty. Twelve new celebrities are taking to the ice in 2022 including Liberty Poole. So, let’s find out more about Liberty’s net worth.

Liberty’s Poole found fame on Love Island

When she was 21 years old, Liberty Poole was a contestant on Love Island season 7.

She formed a relationship with fellow contestant Jake Cornish on the 2021 show but sadly things didn’t work out and she chose to leave the ITV show.

Liberty hails from Birmingham and worked as a waitress before finding fame on Love Island.

Liberty Poole’s net worth explored

Before becoming a fan favourite on Love Island in 2021, Liberty worked in chain restaurant Nandos.

Now, she’s on her way to becoming a multimillionaire.

Capital FM reported in 2022 that Liberty’s net worth is estimated at £1.7m.

Since she’s now appearing as a contestant on Dancing On Ice season 14, Liberty’s net worth is set to continue growing in 2022.

Liberty has signed all kinds of deals since Love Island

After Love Island wrapped up in 2021, the Mail Online reported that Liberty signed a £1m deal with In The Style to become their brand ambassador.

The report also stated that the deal “could double to £2M with commissions and royalties on top“.

Liberty is also the face of other brands including Lola’s Lashes and Skinny Tan. Capital FM reported that Liberty’s Skinny Tan deal was six-figures and she also signed a five-figure deal with underwear brand Boux Avenue.

Liberty’s Instagram page also sees her posting paid partnership ads with brands such as Baylis and Harding. She has 1.5m followers on Instagram and can be found under the handle @libertypoolex.

