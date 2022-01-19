Get to know the Life Below Zero Next Generation cast in 2022











The cast members of National Geographic’s Life Below Zero live in some of the harshest conditions in the world. They have to hunt for their food and ensure that their families are kept warm throughout the freezing winters in Alaska.

The show originally launched on National Geographic in 2013 and now a spin-off series Life Below Zero: Next Generation is back for its fourth season. Season 4 kicked off on Tuesday, January 18th. So, let’s meet the Life Below Zero: Next Generation cast in 2022.

Trafficked | Season Two Trailer | National Geographic BridTV 6471 Trafficked | Season Two Trailer | National Geographic https://i.ytimg.com/vi/CJyavZ_HtpY/hqdefault.jpg 896228 896228 center 22403

Meet the 2022 Life Below Zero Next Generation cast

During Life Below Zero: Next Generation season 4, the cast of the show are preparing for the hardest time of the year, winter.

The cast members on the 2022 show are as follows:

Chris and Jessica Morse

Chevie and Sonta Roach and their three children, Sydney, Ryder and Emery.

Johnny Rolfe

Kaleb and Brittany Rowland and their children, Gilbert and Elovie.

Robert and RJ Miller

Alex Javor

The Roach family pack their boat and head out onto the Innoko River for white fish gathering and hunt a duck along the way. New episodes of Port Protection and #LifeBelowZero Next Generation air Tuesday nights starting at 8/7c on National Geographic. pic.twitter.com/kMmcEFMyUF — Life Below Zero (@LifeBelowZeroTV) January 17, 2022

Read More: 90 Day Fiancé Gino’s net worth explored as he forks out for Panama trip

Are the Life Below Zero cast on Instagram?

While some of the Life Below Zero cast members, such as Mike Manzo, prefer not to have social media profiles, many of the show’s cast do have Instagram.

Follow Jessica Morse on the ‘gram @jessicarnage.

Johnny Rolfe is on Instagram with over 1k followers @johnnyrolfe.alaska.

It doesn’t appear that Kaleb is on Instagram but his wife, Brittany Rowland, can be found on IG under the handle @brittrowlandlife.

And, Alex Javor who settles in at Deadman Lake this series, can be found on IG, too, @sipseyandalex.

Where is Mike Manzo on Life Below Zero in 2022?

Life Below Zero star Mike Manzo was a cast member until 2021. He’s still opting for a life off-grid, however, he’s not appearing on the spin-off show Life Below Zero: Next Generation.

Ricko DeWilde and his children, Skyler, Skarlett and Maya are also long term cast members of Life Below Zero, however, it’s unclear whether he and his family will appear on the Next Generation spin-off.

Mike Manzo is certainly a fan favourite on LBZ as per Twitter. So, he may be missed on the 2022 series.

See Also: Who is rumoured to be on Celebrity Big Brother 2022?

WATCH LIFE BELOW ZERO: NEXT GENERATON ON TUESDAYS AT 8/7C ON NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK