Port Protection Alaska’s cast includes OGs and newbies in 2022













Life Below Zero: Port Protection follows the lives of the Port Protection residents, who actually make up about fifteen per cent of the area’s population.

The show, which is technically a continuation of Port Protection Alaska and airs every Tuesday night, is a NatGeo series that first premiered in 2015.

Speaking to Reality Blurred in 2020, executive producer, Joseph Litzinger, said that the show will be “a fresh take on the much loved first season, with an added Life Below Zero edge.”

What happened to Amanda Makar from Port Protection?

Life Below Zero: Port Protection is actually a renamed version of the previous Port Protection show which debuted back in 2015.

Some of the previous cast members, such as Hans and Timbi Porter and Amanda Makar all left the show after its second season.

Speaking to Reality Blurred in 2020, a spokesperson for National Geographic said:

“It’s been a couple of years in between filming and some of the residents have moved away. The good news is that there are new residents who will start to be incorporated in the cast as the season progresses.

Port Protection cast members explored

The cast of Life Below Zero Port Protection in 2022 includes OGs of the show as well as newcomers to season 5. Mary Miller and Sam Carlson have appeared on the Nat Geo show for some time, while Morgan Turcott is a newcomer to the show. Morgan said she prefers to opt for Port Protection life over living “paycheck to paycheck“.

Morgan and Carl Hernandez are a couple on the show and Carl has lived on Port Protection his whole life.

The Port Protection cast members include:

Mary Miller

Tim ‘Curly’ Leach

Sam Carlson

Matt Carlson

Stuart Andrews

David Squibb

Breanna Miethe

Oliver Johnson

Morgan Turcott

Carl Hernandez

How to watch Port Protection Alaska

New episodes of Port Protection air on National Geographic on Tuesday nights.

Each episode airs at 8/7c on Tuesdays and so far seven episodes of the latest series have been released.

Previous seasons are available to stream online on sites such as Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and National Geographic TV.

WATCH LIFE BELOW ZERO PORT PROTECTION TUESDAYS AT 8/7C ON NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

