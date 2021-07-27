Love Island: Lillie Haynes’ surgery rumours explored on Instagram











Cue the tears, tantrums and potential heartbreak as the Casa Amor episodes are finally here on Love Island 2021. The couples have been cuddling up for the past couple of weeks but now, the introduction of a load of hot newbies is really throwing a spanner into the works.

Lillie Haynes is one of the new girls on the ITV2 show as of July 26th. So, let’s find out more about Lillie, from her age, job and IG to any potential surgery she may have had done.

Screenshot: Love Island Lillie Haynes surgery – ITV Hub

Meet Casa Amor newbie Lillie Haynes

While Jake Cornish is the only man in the Love Island villa who’s in an official relationship with Liberty Poole, there’s one new blonde bombshell who isn’t afraid to make him reevaluate his choices!

Lillie Haynes is 22 years old and is a trainee accountant from Newcastle.

Confident Geordie gal Lillie said during her Love Island intro: “My success rate with boys is 100%, I’m the full package, personality and looks you can’t go wrong.”

Lillie Haynes’ surgery rumours explored on Instagram

Lillie Haynes Instagram page dates back to 2017. The Love Island newbie doesn’t appear to have had any work done on her body judging by her IG account.

She can often be seen taking to the ‘gram posting bikini selfies and underwear pics. Lillie appears to be very body confident!

The blonde bombshell is giving Molly Mae vibes on her page. By the looks of some of her posts, she’s likely had lip filler and potentially teeth straightening, such as Invisalign, but any cosmetic procedures are yet to be confirmed!

Meet Lillie on YouTube and TikTok

Lillie posted her first YouTube video in 2020 where she unboxes BeautyWorks hair extensions and styles them step-by-step.

She’s also on TikTok @lillie.haynes with over 44k followers. The 22-year-old appears to love all things glam and often takes to social media to share beauty tutorial videos.

As per ITV, Lillie is someone who isn’t scared to take risks and she also says it how it is, so we can expect some fireworks from this one! On arrival at the Love Island villa, Lillie said she’s looking for “someone generous, an old-school romantic with old school morals. Very dominant, you have to put us in our place because I’m quite cheeky“.

