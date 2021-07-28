Love Island: Lillie Haynes’ age, star sign and job explored











The drama has really amped up a notch on ITV2’s Love Island this summer as the Casa Amor episodes are officially underway! The show’s seventh series is about to get wild as the men are making some decisions they may regret in the absence of their partners…

Joining Love Island 2021 for the Casa Amor episodes is firecracker and outspoken Geordie gal Lillie Haynes. She had her eye on Liberty Poole’s boyfriend Jake Cornish, but it looks like things are materialising between Lillie and Liam Reardon. Cue some drama on the return to the main villa!

Lillie’s age explored

Love Islander Lillie is 22 years old.

The blonde bombshell hails from Newcastle and works as an accountant.

Lillie often takes to the ‘gram to share the latest goings-on in her life and on November 10th 2019 she posted to IG to celebrate her 21st birthday!

Love Island: Lillie Haynes’ surgery rumours explored on Instagram

What’s Lillie Haynes’ star sign?

Lillie celebrates her birthday on November 10th and she was born in 1998.

This makes Lillie a Scorpio in the zodiac world!

Scorpios are said to be “Resourceful, powerful, brave, passionate, a true friend” but their negatives can include being: “distrusting, jealous and manipulative“.

Lillie’s had her sights set on Liam since she’s entered the Love Island villa and he’s a Leo. As per Astrology.com: “When Leo and Scorpio join together in a love match, the result is usually a dynamic and intense union.”

What is the Love Island newbie’s job?

Lillie said to ITV that she is a trainee accountant, however, it looks as though she’s a woman of many talents.

Judging by Lillie’s Instagram page, (@lillie.haynes), she is also something of a social media influencer.

The 22-year-old can be seen modelling Lounge Underwear, advertising phone cases, hair extensions and also repping the BeautyWorks hair line.

Lillie has a following of 26.5k and also has a further 44.5k followers on TikTok!

Most of Lillie’s more recent TikTok videos are hair related, so it’s likely that she does make some kind of income, as well as her accounting job, through her social media advertising!

