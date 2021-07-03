When were Linda and Peter McGarry on Gogglebox? Twitter reacts to the Channel 4 star’s death











Channel 4’s Gogglebox has been airing since 2013, so it’s only natural that viewers of the show form a connection with the cast. From Sophie and Pete to Jenny and Lee, there are many families and friends on the show who have stolen the nation’s heart.

The Gogglebox families hail from all over the UK, and bringing us all the Essex goodness was Linda and Pete. Twitter paid tribute to Pete after hearing of his passing in June 2021.

Screenshot: Linda and Peter McGarry Gogglebox S14 E11 – Channel 4

Who are Linda and Peter McGarry?

Linda and Pete McGarry were a married couple who joined Channel 4’s Gogglebox cast in 2014.

The pair came from Clacton, Essex and appeared on the show until 2020.

Linda and Pete’s son, George Gilbey, also starred on Gogglebox from 2014 – 2017. As per Channel 4, since 2000, Linda and Pete have fostered over 100 children as well as appearing on the show.

Gogglebox: What happened to Pete?

In June 2021, Pete sadly passed away.

He was 71 years old and died from bowel cancer. Pete had an operation to remove a tumour and was told he had six months to live just weeks before he passed in June as per The Sun.

Channel 4 took to Twitter to pay tribute to one of the Gogglebox OG’s: “Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.”

Twitter reacts to Peter’s passing

Linda and Pete first joined Gogglebox in series 2, they built up a huge fan base over the years and one person took to Twitter to refer to Pete and Linda as “legends“.

Following the news of his tragic death, many of Pete’s fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to him.

One person Tweeted: “RIP Pete McGarry what a lovely selfless man he was“.

Another said: “I’ve just saw over on FB that #Gogglebox’s Pete McGarry passed away last night. I’m heartbroken. Lots of love and support to Linda and the family. R.I.P Pete“.

Another fan Tweeted: “rest in peace Pete, you brought so much happiness to millions of Brits“.

Some Gogglebox viewers also reposted a hilarious clip of Pete’s son flicking off his trainer for it to land in Pete’s dinner, calling it “one of the best moments on Gogglebox” in remembrance of Pete.

One of the best moments on #gogglebox rip pete. pic.twitter.com/3M8BugdPs3 — Nicole (@nicole4_90) June 28, 2021

