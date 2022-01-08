Masked Singer’s Lionfish has viewers guessing it’s Will Young or RuPaul











The Masked Singer is back in 2022 with its third series. The ITV show is hosted by Joel Dommett and a celebrity panel made up of Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan has the task of guessing who’s behind the mask this season.

Twelve celebrities are dressed up during series 3 and each episode, viewers get to see the Masked Singers perform and clues are handed out along the way. It could literally be anyone behind the mask and this year there are some very eye-catching costumes appearing on the show including the Bagpipes, Panda, Snow Leopard, Chandelier and many more. So, let’s take a look at who viewers think the Lionfish could be.

The Masked Singer: Lionfish’s performance

The Masked Singer series 3 episode 1 saw Lionfish perform for the first time.

The celebrity sang ‘Nessun Dorma’ By Giacomo Puccini which impressed all the judges.

Davina McCall said: “I don’t think you’re an opera singer“, but added she thought they may be a cabaret singer.

Lionfish clues explored

As always, there are some clues given away during The Masked Singer episodes, and during episode 1 of the series, Lionfish revealed that they were going to “bring some soul to the proceedings”.

They also added that they make cheesy jokes and may have found success later in life.

French and German subtitles appeared when Lionfish was first talking on the show, therefore, some could take from this that Lionfish speaks those languages.

The Lionfish also said: “I’ve appeared in places I’ve ever been” and described themselves as a “swish fish“.

This performance is OFF THE SCALE 🦞😍 Who is this LIONFISH? 🔍👀 Send us YOUR GUESSES with #MaskedSingerUK 🎭 pic.twitter.com/Z1E80tFe8f — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 1, 2022

Who do Masked Singer viewers think Lionfish is?

From Tweets suggesting the Lionfish is Tom Allen to others guessing Robbie Williams, Lionfish really looks to have Masked Singer viewers stumped in 2022.

One viewer Tweeted that they thought that the Lionfish could be RuPaul. Another said: “Putting it out there now, I think Lionfish is Will Young!“

Other guesses on Twitter include Eddie Izzard, The Vivienne, Alex James from Blur one person suggested and another Tweeted: “Joe Lycett is Lionfish“.

Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson was thrown into the mix of guesses by another Twitter user.

