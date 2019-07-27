Lip Sync Battle UK: Carol Vorderman's body sparks surgery rumours again

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Lip Sync Battle UK aired on Channel 5 on July 26th 2019. The hilarious miming show is presented by Spice Girl Mel B and rapper Professor Green.

The hosts welcome an array of celebrities onto the stage during series 1 and 2 who battle it out to win the Lip Sync Battle belt.

Brainbox Carol Vorderman co-hosted Channel 4’s Countdown for almost 30 years. And today she looks totally different from her petite younger self with curves that could make a Kardashian jealous.

So, what did Carol perform on Lip Sync Battle UK? And has she had surgery?

Carol Vorderman on Lip Sync Battle UK

Lip Sync Battle UK aired on July 26th 2019. Celebrity mathematician Carol Vorderman and ex-Eastenders actor Martin Kemp took to the stage.

The 30-minute-long episode saw the two British celebs go head to head to win the Lip Sync Battle belt.

Carol mimed, shimmied and shook her way through Meghan Trainor’s All About That Base while Martin opted for a One Direction classic, Best Song Ever.

The ex Countdown co-host had viewers in awe of her incredible body as she performed her second song Gold by Spandau Ballet. Martin’s second song was Coolio Gangsta’s Paradise.

So Lip Sync Battle is on Channel 5 and I have to say, @carolvorders looks absolutely incredible! Carol, you've got the moves! P.s. how do you look so stunning please? Asking for a friend 👀#AllAboutTheBass #LipSyncBattleUK — Rhiannon (@Rhiannon_x1) July 26, 2019

Has Carol Vorderman had surgery?

The short answer is yes. The TV personality is famous for her incredible physique but we wouldn’t say it’s all natural.

Carol is 58 years old but could easily pass for 15 years younger. She’s taken to Twitter in the past to show her workout regime which involves using leg-press machines with her personal trainer Dave Concannon.

As well as working out and doing a lot of walking in her spare time Carol cited “sleeping, stretching, sleeping, walking, boxing, more sleeping” as the secret that keeps her in shape.

According to The Sun, though, Carol said in 2012 she wanted: “a little rejuvenation” to “fix the things that need fixing”. And that she was “a bit frightened of a full facelift” but will “get little things done”.

Carol keeps herself looking youthful through her style, too, but experts have suggested that a boob job and bum implants could be on the list of surgeries she’s had so far.

Does Carol Vorderman have a boyfriend?

In 2019 it doesn’t look as though Carol is in a relationship with anyone.

It was reported by The Express in February 2019 that the media personality is known for having relationships with ‘toyboys’ however she said during her appearance on Lorraine in 2018 that she’s very happy being single.

She was married twice, firstly to Christopher Mather in 1985 but they divorced a year later in 1986 and her second husband was Patrick King. The pair married in 1990 but divorced ten years later in 2000.

Carol has two children and is also a qualified pilot and spends her days jetting around and enjoying the Welsh countryside by the looks of her Instagram.

WATCH EPISODES OF LIP SYNC BATTLE UK ON CHANNEL 5’S ON-DEMAND SERVICE MY5.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE