Little People, Big World: How old is Chris Marek? Age difference with Amy Roloff revealed!











Chris Marek is the leading man in Amy Roloff’s life following her divorce from Matt Roloff. Amy has been a reality TV star on Little People, Big World since 2006. Although the family has experienced many changes over the years, the Roloff Farm is still going strong and Amy and her new man appear on the TLC show.

Little People, Big World is so popular that it’s onto its 22nd season in 2021. Amy, Chris, Matt, Caryn and their kids and grandkids all feature on the programme. Launching their show 15 years ago, Matt and Amy Roloff said: “One thing I wish people would understand about little people is, we can pretty much do what everyone else does, but just in a different way.“

Little People, Big World: Meet Chris and Amy

Amy Roloff is one of the main cast members on Little People, Big World.

She and her ex-husband, Matt, ran Roloff Farm together. The couple, and their four children, were the focus of the TLC show for many years.

In 2015 the couple filed for divorce and now they’re both happily in new relationships. Matt moved on with farm manager Caryn Chandler and Amy is now engaged to Chris Marek.

Chris Marek’s age explored

Chris Marek was born in Idaho on August 10th 1962 making him 59 years old.

Given Chris’ birthday, he’s a Leo on the zodiac. Amy is a Virgo and as per LiveAbout.com, the two signs are a “Complimentary Balance… Virgo and Leo together can make every day magical but also productive.“

Speaking of his fiancé on the show, Chris said: “The last three years with Amy have been wonderful, she definitely makes me feel younger“.

How old is Amy Roloff?

Amy Roloff was born in Michigan on September 17th, 1964 making her 56 years old in 2021.

The Little People, Big World star got married for the first time in 1987 and her marriage to Matt lasted 27 years.

Now, she’s found love with realtor Chris and the pair look to be happy as ever judging by her Instagram posts. Chris and Amy are set to tie the knot in the summer of 2021.

