Little Women: Atlanta cast ages explored - Bri, Tiffany, Emily and co











Little Women: Atlanta is an American reality show that chronicles the lives of a group of little women living in Atlanta, Georgia. It follows the cast as they deal with drama, friendship, careers and relationships.

RHOBH: What is Kyle Richards’ net worth in 2021? Meet star’s chef!

Reality Titbit did some digging to find out exactly how old the cast members are… and some will definitely take you by surprise!

Read on to find out more.

Which cast members have children?

Most of the Little Women: Atlanta stars are actually moms. Tanya Scott welcomed her third child with Nicholas Cobb on July 15, 2017. Tahirih Rose Scott was born in Atlanta Georgia. She is also a mum to Jaidan and Luna.

Bri and Tiffany also have children. Bri has two sons named Malik and Karter, and Tiffany has a son, Derrick Eugene Becton Jr. Tiffany actually married fellow Little Women: Atlanta cast member Morlin in June of 1027 after getting engaged in August of 2016.

LITTLE WOMEN ATLANTA: Who are Abira Greene from Little Women Atlanta’s kids?

We're Here | Season 2 Official Teaser | HBO

Emily is also a mom to daughter Eva, and Andrea is the proud mother of three children she has with Chris Fernandez, Andre, Aubrey and Anaya. Abira is a mother of four children, her two sons Jazsper and J-Henri and two daughters, Terbira and Phebe.

What are the ages of the cast of Little Women: Atlanta?

Bri Barlup, 29

Tiffany ‘Monie’ Cashette, 38

Emily Fernandez, 29

Andrea Salinas, 28

Amanda Salinas, 28

Shirlene ‘Ms. Juicy’ Pearson, 49

Tanya Scott, 28

Samantha Ortiz, 26

Abira Greene, 35

Will there be a season 7 of Little Women: Atlanta?

It’s official! Little Women: Atlanta has officially been renewed for season 7. However, the release date for the new season is yet to be announced.

Fans are ecstatic that the hit show will be back on our screens for another season of drama, friendship, careers and relationship troubles.

I love Little Women Atlanta 😂 — 🌻 Tash ♏️ (@fkinLIVE) March 20, 2021

Little Women: Atlanta has me in here hollering 😂 — Schlong B. Danglin (@iamduciemcfly) September 9, 2021

WATCH LITTLE WOMEN ATLANTA ON THURSDAYS AT 8/7c ON LIFETIME

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK