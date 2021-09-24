Get to know Too Hot To Handle Latino's Locho Loccisano 











Too Hot To Handle is a reality TV series that instantly has viewers hooked. Will the contestants manage to leave with any money? Or will their temptations get the better of them? The Netflix series is back in 2021 with multiple shows from across the world.

Too Hot To Handle Latino launched on September 15th, 2021. Nico, Isreal, Carolina, Manuela, Locho and the rest of the group are doing all they can to keep their hands off of one another. Let’s find out more about Locho Loccisano…

Warning there are some spoilers ahead for Too Hot To Handle Latino season 1…

Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle Latino – Netflix

Too Hot To Handle Latino: Meet Locho Loccisano

Locho Loccisano is one of the original cast members on Too Hot To Handle Latino season 1. He’s 26 years old and hails from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Locho was introduced a little later than the rest of the newbies during episode 3 such as Manuela, Joel, Nico, Carolina, Israel, Zaira, Dadvian, Flor, Lilian and Nick.

Although there were many women for Locho to mingle with during episodes 1-5 of the Netflix show, it wasn’t until episode 6 that he really hit it off with one of the contestants.

Netflix: Meet the cast of Too Hot to Handle, Latino on Instagram

Locho meets Jessica

During THTH Latino season 1 episode 6, grenades Jessica and Clovis arrive.

Although the rest of the contestants have no idea, Jessica and Clovis are actually in the competition undercover. Their aim is to get the original contestants to break the rules and spend the money.

Unfortunately for Locho, he seems to have had his head turned by Jessica. Lilian said on Jessica’s arrival: “Poor Lochito looks like a puppy over there drooling over Jessica“.

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer BridTV 2672 Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xzCBBPf7g0Q/hqdefault.jpg 805700 805700 center 22403

Is Locho Loccisano on Instagram?

Locho Loccisano can be found on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. His IG and Twitter pages are private but he has a combined following on there of around 110k.

Find Locho on TikTok @locholoccisano where he has over 83k followers and almost 500k likes.

By the looks of his social media bios, Locho has appeared on Canal 9 show Combate, Corte y Confeccion on Canal 13 and Tenemos Wifi on NET TV.

See Also: Where is Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, Latino filmed?

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE: LATINO ON NETFLIX FROM SEPTEMBER 15TH

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK