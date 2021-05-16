Who is London Laed? Get to know the Shahs of Sunset newbie on Instagram!











London Laed is a newcomer to Shahs of Sunset in 2021. A brand new series of the Bravo show kicks off from Sunday, May 16th at 8/7C. Let’s find out more about London – where she’s from to what she does for a living!

Shahs of Sunset first aired in 2009 and since then, the TV show has gone on to be renewed for another eight seasons. Season 9 airs in 2021 and features all the Shah OG’s including Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid, Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi, Mike Shouhed, Reza Farahan, Destiny Rose and Nema Vand.

Who is London Laed?

London Laed is joining the cast of Shahs of Sunset in 2021 as a friend of current cast member Mercedes Javid.

According to Bravo, she “had a tumultuous childhood and a complicated relationship with her divorced, conservative parents“. However, looking at London’s IG now, it seems that she is on good terms with her mother and grandmother.

She was born and raised in LA and works as a Therapist, Life Coach and Dating Coach. London graduated with a Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology from Pepperdine University Graduate School as per her LinkedIn.

On paper, London’s addition to the cast looks to make perfect sense. As a life coach, she is well equipped to deal with any heated moments that the cast members may encounter. But, with this fiery group, who knows if London can even cope with the drama?

Does London Laed have a partner?

Yes, by the looks of her Instagram page, London has a partner named Lilian Serpas. It appears that the couple has been together since 2017 as London posted to IG in 2020 a dedication to Lilian beginning: “December 2017- I am swimming in the whirlwind of being in love…“

Lilian looks to be as qualified as London when it comes to their careers, she is a certified physician’s assistant.

She also writes that she’s a salsa dancer in her IG bio and marks her location as Beverly Hills.

Meet London on Instagram

Shahs of Sunset newcomer London can be found on Instagram with almost 1,000 followers @londonlaed.

She joined Instagram in 2013 and often takes to the social media platform to share photos of her grandmother, throwback photos of herself, as well as many appreciation posts of her other half, Lilian. It doesn’t look as though London is on Twitter.

