Meet Loren Brovarnik’s parents from 90 Day Fiancé, Bryan and Marlene











90 Day Fiancé first launched on TLC back in 2014. Uniting couples who met online, one who lives abroad and the other a US resident, 90 Day Fiancé sees couples put their relationships to the ultimate test as they go from speaking virtually to spending every day with one another with the hope of getting married.

Since 90 Day Fiancé first launched, the show now has multiple spin-off shows including Before The 90 Days, Pillow Talk and After The 90 Days. So, let’s find out more about the cast members on Loren and Alexei: After The 90 Days and get to know Loren Brovarnik’s parents, Bryan and Marlene.

Meet Loren and Alexei

Loren and Alexei were a couple on 90 Day Fiancé season 3 back in 2015.

At the time, both Loren and Alexei were 27 years old, they met as she was on a trip to Israel and he was working there as a medic.

Alexei is originally from Ukraine and Loren lived in Florida. They had their first son, Shai, in 2020 and welcomed their second in April 2021.

Who are Loren Brovarnik’s parents?

Loren and Alexei now have their on spin-off series airing from January 10th, 2022 on TLC.

Loren’s parents appear in the series which sees the family talking about where they could potentially move. Loren can be seen in the show’s trailer saying that she doesn’t know if South Florida is the best place for them, her mom, Marlene replies: “I don’t know if that’s really a smart choice“.

Loren’s father, Bryan Goldstone, and her mother, Marlene Goldstone, are both cast members on the show. Her father is the “Director Environmental Services at HCA East Florida” as her his LinkedIn page and Loren’s mother works as a realtor.

Are Marlene and Bryan on Instagram?

Yes, Loren’s dad, Bryan, is on Instagram with around 600 followers @bryan_goldstone.

He often takes to the ‘gram to post photos of and with his adorable grandchildren and family.

Marlene does have Instagram, she has 700 followers but 0 posts. She can also be found on LinkedIn where she’s listed as a “Realtor at Real Living 1st Choice Realty” based in Pompano Beach, Florida.

