Get to know the Love After Lockup season 4 cast, Indie, Lacey and co













In 2022, Love After Lockup is back for a brand new season on WeTV. Season 4 of the show kicks off on Friday, March 4th and is set to give viewers all the goss when it comes to the cast members’ romances. The couples’ love has been strong enough for them to remain together despite one of them being behind bars, but will it last once they get out?

Season 4 follows six couples as they attempt to make their relationships work in the regular world. A first look clip of the season, they have more than just one another to consider, the couples deal with family trouble, cheating worries and much more in 2022. So, let’s get to know the Love After Lockup season 4 cast on Instagram.

Get to know the Love After Lockup season 4 cast

Given that Love After Lockup season 4 is officially here as of March 4th, there’s a whole new batch of cast members to meet. The six couples on the show are as follows:

Indie and Harry

Kevin and Tiffany

Kaylah and Martel

Rick and Raydean

Lacey and Antoine

Tayler and Chance

Judging by the show’s first look clip, Indie thinks that Harry is the “love of her life“, Chance likes it that Tayler is “obsessed” with her, Kevin expresses that “women can be a weakness” for him, Kaylah hasn’t had sex with Martel for 13 years and Lacey reveals that she left her husband for Antoine.

How old are the Love After Lockup couples?

Maryland-based makeup artist Indie is 29 years old, while her fiancé, Harry, is 24. Indie’s daughter, Nakoa, also appears on the show and she’s five years old.

Tayler is 26 years old, works in payroll and comes from Elsberry, Missouri, her boyfriend, Chance, is 41 years old.

Are the Love After Lockup season 4 cast members on Instagram?

Yes, some of the Love After Lockup season 4 cast members are on Instagram.

Find Indie under the handle @indie_loveduringlockup.

Lacey Denae can be found on Instagram with 162K followers @italian_queen757.

