Juju Castaneda from Love & Hip Hop: New York shared some jolly news with her fans this year-end – she’s pregnant with her first baby!

The 41-year-old media personality rose to popularity thanks to her recurring role in the VH1 series.

It showcased her long-term relationship with Dipset’s Cam’ron. But, things didn’t work out between the two and the duo moved on with their lives.

However, as Juju recently announced her pregnancy, many fans began remembering her relationship with Cam’ron.

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

Juju from Love & Hip Hop: New York is pregnant in 2022

Juju took to her Instagram on Monday, December 26, to share a series of three posts to announce her pregnancy.

The first is a video that announces Juju’s happy news in a grand manner. She’s seen wearing a glittery white dress with matching jewels and a hat as she holds her baby bump in the video.

Kanye West’s Flashing Lights plays in the background and her caption reads: “God’s Greatest Gift.”

She then posted a series of pictures from her maternity shoot.

In neither of her posts does Juju reveal who her baby’s father is. Hence, fans should just accept the mystery rather than speculate as the star is not ready to share yet.

However, many threw back to Juju’s relationship with Cam’ron on VH1’s Love & HipHop: New York. Some fans felt nostalgic about the stars ending their relationship after being together for nine years.

A look at Juju and Cam’ron’s relationship on the VH1 show

Fans were deeply invested in Juju and Cam’ron’s relationship on Love & Hip Hop: New York. Distractify notes that the pair first met in 2002 and were initially just friends.

The two got romantic with one another in 2008. However, after nine years together, they parted ways in 2017.

In her The Breakfast Club, Juju shared that she and Cam’ron ended their relationship to focus on individual growth.

Despite their break up, fans who loved the couple hoped they would get back together but the two are showing no such signs.

What’s Cam’ron up to in 2022?

Juju and Cam’ron are both thriving now following their breakup. The latter has become a social media star.

Cam’rom is highly active on Instagram, where he has 2.6 million followers. His latest post sees him hanging out with media personalities Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris. He is also hosting his sports news talk show, It Is What It Is.

On Instagram, Cam’ron is followed by the likes of Post Malone, Julia Fox, and Diddy.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know