See where the Love is Blind Brazil couples are now, Nada, Lissio and co

The US series saw couples such as Amber and Barnett and Lauren and Cameron stay together. But what about the Brazil version? Where are the Love is Blind couples now? Let’s take a look…

Love is Blind Brazil cast

Dating experiment Love is Blind features a variety of singletons looking to find ‘the one’.

The show, hosted by real-life couple Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, starts out with 32 participants but only some of the couples make it to the final episodes.

Bruno, Thiago, Aline, Flavio, Priscilla, Mayara, Pamella, Hudson, Gabriella, Anna, Luiz, Carolina, Lissio, Carla, Ana, Gustavo, Mackdavid, Dayanne, Fernanda, Shayan, Fabiana, Rodrigo.

Did any Love is Blind Brazil couples stay together?

For anyone wondering which of the couples went the distance, wonder no more!

Fernanada Borges and Thiago Rocha and Luana Braga and Lissio Fiod are now married and both couples have taken to Instagram to share their romance with the world.

Carolina Novaes and Hudson Mendes also tied the knot on the Netflix show.

Which Love is Blind Brazil couples didn’t work out?

Season 1 episode 10 saw the couples’ weddings take place.

Unfortunately for some of the LIB Brazil couples, they weren’t as lucky to end up at the altar. Dayanne Feitoza and Rodrigo Vaisemberg and Ana Prado and Shayan Haghbing didn’t go the distance.

After not getting married during episode 10, Ana said: “I got rid of a huge weight, I just want to be happy, Shayan from the pods is the love of my life for that to move forward it takes attitude it takes effort. Now, I will have to deal with this illusion that was never there.“

