Love is Blind Season 2 Reunion release time and juicy lowdown













Marrying a stranger sight unseen might sound like a bad idea for some, but the participants on Netflix’s social experiment, Love is Blind, are all for it. Shayne, Natalie, Jarrette and co all placed their faith in the experiment and for some of the participants they’ve actually ended up hitched from the show.

Of course, Love is Blind season 2 didn’t come without some drama, Shaina caused a stir for Natalie and Shayne and in the pods, Shake didn’t get the best rep judging by fans on Twitter. Overall, the cast came out the other side though and they’re set to feature in a juicy reunion show in March 2022.

When is the Love is Blind Reunion?

February 11th, 2022 saw the second season of Love is Blind drop on Netflix and viewers can’t get enough of it.

Episodes were dropped in three parts with episodes 1-5, 6-9 and 10 all released a week apart.

The Love is Blind season 2 reunion is released a week after the finale episode on Friday, March 4th 2022.

Love is Blind season 2 reunion time revealed

Given the love triangle drama of season 2, fans of the show likely can’t wait to see how things play out at the reunion when all of the cast members are back together. So, let’s take a look at what time viewers can expect to feast their eyes on the show…

All the Love is Blind season 2 episodes have dropped at 8 am GMT on Netflix.

This means that the reunion show will be out at 8 am GMT, too.

In the USA, the reunion will be available to watch from 3 am EST and in Australia, the final episode of the season airs at 7 pm Canberra ACT.

Love is Blind fans react to the reunion show

While many Love is Blind fans took to Twitter to share their anticipation for the reunion show, tonnes more started hashtagging the show once it dropped on Netflix as the reunion actually unfolded.

One person tweeted: “This love is blind reunion is in the TOP 10 reunions of all time“.

Another said: “That was the most awkward reunion ever! The complete second hand embarrassment I felt the whole time“.

