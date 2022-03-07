Kyle and Deepti’s TikTok sends Love is Blind fans wild













After 10 roller-coaster ride episodes and a tumultuous reunion to top things off, Love is Blind season 2 was certainly a journey. From proposal rejections to arguments bad enough to break off the wedding, the Love is Blind season 2 cast had a lot going on in 2022.

While some of the Netflix show cast members left the show hand-in-hand, such as Nick and Danielle and Iyanna and Jarrette, others weren’t so lucky in love. During the Love is Blind season 2 reunion, singleton Kyle Abrams made a shocking statement about one of his co-stars and now he’s taken to TikTok, so let’s find out more about his social media post…

Meet Love is Blind’s Kyle Abrams

Kyle had a connection with Shaina Hurley in the pods, however, things didn’t work out between the pair and he didn’t end up marrying anyone on the show.

Chicago-based Kyle is 29 years old and works in construction.

What did Kyle post to TikTok?

On March 4th, 2022, Kyle took to TikTok to share a video via his front-facing camera of himself which then pans over to show his co-star Deepti Vempati standing next to him.

The video has gained a whopping 13.4M views on TikTok.

Kyle’s TikTok was published on the same day as the Love is Blind season 2 reunion which saw him say that he “should’ve married” Deepti and that he “loves” her.

Love is Blind fans react to Kyle’s TikTok

Given Kyle’s comments at the Love is Blind 2022 reunion, his TikTok created quite the stir with viewers on March 4th.

Tonnes of Love is Blind fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the video and a potential relationship between Kyle and Deepti. One wrote: “Just saw the TikTok Kyle posted with Deepti standing off to the side behind him. Oop. It’s happening.“

Someone else tweeted: “Kyle and Deepti. I don’t know how I feel. Saw Kyle’s TikTok and that little confession at the end…… We’ll see.”

Another Twitter user suggested that there could be more going on between the Love is Blind duo and wrote that Kyle and Deepti were wearing matching jewellery at the reunion: “Suddenly Kyle and Deepti have matching nose rings“.

"Should've asked Deepti to marry me" #LoveIsBlind



(Also sees her on his tiktok lol) pic.twitter.com/Rqj98Xa9DV — 🤡 (@Feedleft) March 4, 2022

