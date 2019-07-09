Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Amber Gill is one of Love Island series 5 original contestants. She was one of the first girls to set foot in the 2019 villa as well as Amy Hart.

The feisty female has had a journey, to say the least, on the ITV show with her partner Michael Griffiths recoupling with Joanna Chimonides leaving poor Amber a singleton in week 5.

Amber kept her head held high, however, and carried on in the competition alone.

The stunning 21-year-old has some viewers asking if she’s had a helping hand with her looks in the form or a little nip and tuck. So, has Love Island 2019’s Amber had surgery?

Love Island 2019: Has Amber had surgery?

According to some people on Twitter, Amber Gill has had surgery to enhance her body.

But the Love Island star hasn’t spoken publicly about getting any work done.

Amber works as a beauty therapist so we’d imagine she gets a fair few treatments done but whether she’s gone under the knife or not, we’d have to leave that to her to say!

The Sun reported that she did opt for a noninvasive procedure before entering the villa. They say she underwent “Lipofirm Pro, to “lift and tone” her bottom so she “looks her best” in a bikini”.

The procedure costs £400 and is said to tighten, tone and contour the buttocks.

Amber’s body on Twitter

Love Island viewers have taken to Twitter during series 5 to voice their appreciation for Amber’s physique.

The 21-year-old looks to have been seriously blessed in all the right places with a body that seems to be envied by the entire nation.

Some Twitter users wrote that “Amber’s body alone deserves the 50k” while another said: “Amber’s body is unreal. Best figure in the villa”.

Amber’s certainly gained some attention for her body but we’re not convinced she’s gone under the knife!

Has Love Island’s Amber had facial surgery?

Amber looks to be a natural beauty sporting neutral makeup for the most part.

Like the rest of the girls, Amber spices things up for the Love Island parties in the evening but other than that she seems to go ‘au natural’.

A quick look at Amber’s Instagram posts and she doesn’t look any different back in 2017, so we’d say she hasn’t opted for any fillers or botox just yet!

