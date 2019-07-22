Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

With the Love Island 2019 finale looming there’s only one thing on everyone’s minds – when are the all-important meet and greets going to take place?

The final that the nation’s been waiting for takes place on Monday, July 29th at 9 pm. Caroline Flack will reveal who out of the final four couples will take the £50,000 prize.

However, many of the contestants – finalists or not- will be holding meet and greets at venues all over the UK following their stints on TV.

From Sherif Lanre, who was kicked out of the villa, to the show’s ‘saviour’ of 2019 Maura Higgins, here’s everything you need to know about Love Island meet and greets in 2019…

Love Island: The Experience 2019

Love Island: The Experience will be held at Brighton Beach in Brighton.

The ultimate fan experience takes place every evening for a week at 6:30 pm from Monday, July 22nd until Monday, July 29th.

Although it’s not labelled a ‘meet and greet’, Islanders from the 2019 series will be at the event meaning that you could mingle with the stars!

The event is held by Luna Cinema. A standard ticket costs £14.50 while a premium ticket is £24.50. Or if you want to go the whole hog and get the VIP beach hut it’s £150. You can buy tickets online here.

The beach hut package includes “access for 4 people to the screening, your own private VIP beach hut, luxury seating on your own veranda, a minibar fridge stocked with drinks, butler service, premium Love Island lanyard, priority access to queued photo ops”.

Love Island 2019 – meet and greet Maura Higgins

Irish bombshell Maura will be in Reading on Saturday, August 17th.

Meet and greet with her at Q Club from 10 pm. Tickets cost £4-£5 depending on whether you wish to have a photo with the Love Islander.

According to the event organisers, Maura will be there partying the night away and ready for photo ops with fans!

On Saturday, September 7th Maura will be in Evesham for another event at Marilyn’s Nightclub from 10:30 pm onwards.

Meet Michael Griffiths from Love Island 2019

Love Island’s favourite scouser Michael Griffiths will be in Coventry on Monday 19th August from 10 pm.

He’ll appear at Kasbah, Coventry and tickets cost £6 or it’s £10 for a queue jump-ticket.

You can expect to hear all the Club Classics and RnB from Kasbah and there’s and it’s for 18’s and over, of course.

Another Love Island 2019 contestant, Joe Garratt, is also in Coventry in 2019. Joe will be at an Under 18’s event on Tuesday 30th July at JJ’s, Coventry. Ticket costs range from £8- £20.

Meet Sherif Lanre from Love Island 2019

The 2nd and 3rd of August will see Sherif Lanre from Love Island 2019 in Portsmouth!

Sherif was kicked out of the villa early on during series 5 of the show but he’s still reaping the rewards of appearing on telly.

Early bird tickets cost £7 while the standard price is £10. Purchase yours online here.

The 2019 Islander will be at Walkabout from 9 pm for their Full Moon Party Weekender.

