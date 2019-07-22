Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love Island 2019 enters its final week on Monday, July 22nd. But there’s no need to sweat it just yet, there are some mega-interesting episodes on the horizon and we can’t wait!

There are some very specific episodes that Love Island fans look forward to each year. From the wedding to the baby episode, the nation is feeling some serious anticipation as ITV bosses drag out the most-wanted eps.

Leaving the best ’til last is an absolute understatement as the show’s been on since mid-June. Nevertheless, we’ll be grinning from ear to ear when we see Tommy Fury with a fake baby in his arms.

So, when will the long-awaited Love Island meet the parents episode take place?

What happens during Love Island’s meet the parents episode?

Love Island’s meet the parents episode pretty much does what it says on the tin – the Islander’s parents enter the villa and get to meet their partners for the very first time.

Expect a fair bit of beef this year as the contestants have been bed-hopping and partner-swapping like there’s no tomorrow. And after episode 50 it looks like even everyone’s favourite couple, Anna and Jordan, won’t make it to the final together.

Could’ve thought about that before Anna’s fuming family walk in, Jordan…

When does the meet the parents episode normally air?

In 2018 the meet the parents episode aired later than usual for the ITV show.

The iconic episode aired on episode 56 just one day before the final!

Series 4 of the show saw everyone’s favourite cockney geezer, Danny Dyer, appear on our screens to have a Skype chat with his daughter Dani.

This year could see a similar set-up for Belle Hassan – whose dad is also a British actor and has even starred in films alongside Danny Dyer!

Love Island 2019: When will the meet the parents episode air?

It’s more than likely that the meet the parents episode will air during the same slot as last year.

Episode 56 of the 2019 show should see all the Islanders’ nearest and dearest enter the Love Island villa for a spot of catching up.

The UK public already got to meet Anton Danyluk’s mum on Love Island Aftersun on July 21st, and she managed to make a hilarious impression.

With many of the 2019 Islanders having famous family members, who knows who could be walking through the doors. Perhaps the Gypsy King himself?

