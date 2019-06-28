Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

ITV2’s Love Island series has become synonymous with what is known as the ‘Fiat 500’ gang on Twitter.

From 2018’s ‘Oluwajack‘ to this year’s Umbrella (Arabella), social media never disappoints when it comes to scrutinizing the contestants we witness on-screen every night.

Nicknames are a must while slandering everyone for their looks is only natrual when it comes to watching Love Island.

Here is everything you need to know about Fiat 500 from where the expression comes from to why Amy Hart is the leader of the pack in season 5.

A History of Fiat 500 on Twitter

It was during the turn of 2018 when Fiat 500 started to surface on Twitter.

Due to the sheer volume of ‘new year, new me’ tweets floating around, social media decided to group the type of people who sent these generic tweets into what is known as Fiat 500.

The idea is built upon the generalisation that people who write tweets such as ‘new year, new me’ all drive the same car because they all like the same basic things. In this case, a cheap to insure and millennial favourite, Fiat 500.

These are the type of tweets that put you into a Fiat 500 category… it essentially means that you’re a ‘basic b**ch’.

To be a part of fiat 500 twitter you must:

– Stand in front of a door in your avi

– Tweet about your boyfriend and how much of a psycho you are

– Tweet about how much you fancy a Chinese/McDonald's

– Want to get your hair and nails done

– Use emojis unironically — becky (@rebecca_morrisx) December 29, 2017

All fiat 500 twitter do is put themselves down then put the delicate ‘x’ at the end lool — Mikey (@MikeyCookie_) December 29, 2017

Fiat 500 twitter

"Don't you just pure love chrimbo, the films, food, hot choc and pjs ahhh 🎄🎄😍 wish i was one of them girls who doesn't put weight on as im a pure fat cow right now🐷 crazy seeing who i started year with and who im ending with 🙅no time for snakes in 2018 🐍😒" — isaac (@isaacmalin) December 29, 2017

Fiat 500 on Love Island season 4

The chief Fiat 500 character on Love Island season 4 was Georgia Steel, who many accused of being extremely basic.

There became a clear divide between the so-called ‘Fiat 500’ fans rooting for Georgia and fans on the opposite side of the fence supporting Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel, who were considered the anti-Fiat 500 gang.

Fiat 500 on Love Island 2019

Naturally, the same divide has happened in season 5, with viewers separating the gang into two sides of either Fiat 500 or not.

However, Arabella Chi was even given a special grouping where people felt that she was simply on the wrong show and deserved to be on E4 series Made in Chelsea!

Arabella is NOT fiat 500 pls. shes made in Chelsea twitter — MXM (@mxmsworld) June 21, 2019

Fiat 500: Amy Hart, Maura Higgins, Molly-Mae Hague, Danny Williams

Anti-Fiat 500: Amber Gill, Yewande Biala, Michael Griffiths, Anna Vakili

Made in Chelsea: Arabella Chi

Danny and avatar back to fiat 500 twitter you go #Loveisland — CLAP BAQ QUEEN (@Oloni) June 27, 2019

Why is Amy the leader?

It’s not just Amy general personality on the show that has made the leader of the 2019 Fiat 500 gang but her Instagram page.

The Love Island cast don’t have their handles changed before heading into the villa, meaning they become famous with whatever their pre-Love Island handle was.

Amy’s Instagram handle is Fiat 500 to the max as it ends with a cute ‘xo’- @AmyHartxo. And this is a woman who is supposedly 26 years old and not 16!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY NIGHT (EXCEPT SATURDAY) ON ITV2, AT 9 PM.