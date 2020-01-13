Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Love Island is hotting up the British Winter in 2020 for the first time ever.

The first episode of Winter Love Island aired on Monday, January 13th at 9 pm on its home of ITV.

This time, the villa is located in Cape Town and features Laura Whitmore as presenter.

The singletons are of course showing off their toned bodies in as few clothes as possible.

So, let’s take a look at where to buy the Love Island 2020 bikinis!

Love Island 2020 bikinis: Bahimi Beachwear

Shaughna donned a very vibrant bikini during episode 1 of the new Winter series.

You can bag exactly the same two-piece from stunning swimwear brand Bahimi Beachwear.

The bikini is named the ‘Vegas Volt Bikini‘ however it looks like it’s currently sold out on the website.

Shaughna also paired the bikini with a pink sarong from I Saw It First. You can get the same sarong online for under £15.

Love Island: Connor’s veneers get more attention than he does – Where did he get them done?

Siannise’s cream and gold swimsuit

Head over to I Saw It First if you want to replicate Siannise’s Love Island look.

She opted for a ‘wear any way’ swimming costume which costs around £20.

Buy one online in sizes 6 to 18. The swimming costume also comes in leopard and paisley print.

Each Love Islander has their own fashion page on the I Saw It First website. See Jess and Eve Gale’s as well as Sophie Piper’s and Paige Turley’s.

Love Island 2020 bikinis: Where to buy Paige’s triangle bikini

Opting for a Versace-esq two-piece, was Lewis Capaldi’s ex, Paige.

Also available to buy online from I Saw It First is Paige’s black triangle bikini. You can get the exact same swimwear online now for £20.

Head over to the Love Island app to bag some items featured on the show.

