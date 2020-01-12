Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

According to the Facebook page Love Island Addict, the official cast of Love Island 2020 has been announced.

Today (Monday, January 6th) was rumoured to be the date that ITV unleashed their first-ever Winter Island contestants as the world takes to social media to find out more about their favourite reality TV celebs.

Reality Titbit aims to confirm these cast members by the time you’ve scrolled to the bottom of this article, with bios and ages still yet to be announced by ITV.

In the meantime, feast your eyes on the boys and girls confirmed to enter the brand new Love Island villa in South Africa on Sunday, January 12th.

Love Island 2020’s typically young cast!

The cast for Love Island 2020 is one of the youngest-ever assemblies of contestants. The ITV dating show has pushed the boat out when it comes to recruiting ‘hot young singles’ with the original group of 12 an age of 22 years old and seven months.

Twins Eve and Gale are the youngest OG cast members, both 20, while the oldest contestants are Shaughna and Siannise, who are both 25. This a far cry from other series where there were contestants such as Anna Vakili (series 5) and Laura Anderon (seres 4), who were both 29.

Here are the average ages of each season, based on the contestants who entered the show on day one.

2018, Series 4 average age: 25 years old

25 years old 2019, Series 5 average age: 22 years old

22 years old 2020, Series 6 average age: 22 years old

With no more ‘mature’ contestants on series 6 launch night, we should expect more cast members in the 28-30 age range as the weeks pass by.

Meet the Love Island 2020 girls – Sophie Piper (age 21)

Sophie is the only recognisable face in the list as she has been rumoured to enter the Love Island for over two years.

The younger sister of singer Rochelle Humes (The Saturdays), 30, Sophie is a spitting image of her older sis and fans have been quick to point that out with the breaking images.

Sophie is 21 years old and according to her Linkedin works as an office and events manager at London bar/nightclub The Cuckoo Club.

She studied at Havering College before graduating in 2016 in legal administration and also enjoyed four months in Ibiza over summer 2018 as a hostess at Ocean Beach Club.

Judging by her Instagram, stunning Soph has also done some modelling in her time.

Twins Eve and Jess – (age 20)

Eve and Jessica “Jess” Gale are 20-year-old twins from Cambridgeshire.

They now live and work in London as VIP hostesses and students. Eve is confirmed to be a student at King’s College London, whereas it has been rumoured that Jess goes to UCL.

Shaughna – (age 25)

Phillips is a 25-year-old democratic services officer from London. This means Shaughna works with councils to ensure they function in an open and accountable way with the public.

She has described her ideal type as someone like previous Love Island contestant Jack Fincham. Funnily enough, Jack Fincham already follows Shaughna on Instagram, so if she doesn’t luck out in the villa, there might be someone waiting for her on the other side!

If you want to see more of Shaughna’s best selfies – and the lip transformation that comes with them over the years – then be sure to follow her on Instagram. You can join her following on Insta @shaughnaphillips.

Paige – (age 22)

Paige Turley is already one of the most talked-about cast members thanks to her Britain’s Got Talent appearance back in 2012 and her relationship with Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi.

Siannise – (age 25)

Siannise is a 25-year-old beauty consultant from Bristol, although she now lives in London.

She is one of the more ‘elderly’ Love Island contestants as part of this year’s original cast, with only Shaughna Phillips and Connor Dunham.

You can follow Sian on Instagram under @siannisefudge, where she starts her wintery Love Island journey with 6,000 followers.

Leanna – (age 22)

Leanne is a 22-year-old born in June, which makes her a Gemini.

She is born and raised in Walthamstow, East London. However, she spent a large part of her life in Nottingham where she studied Psychology at the University of Nottingham.

Meet the Love Island 2020 cast – Mike (age 24)

Mike is a 24-year-old high-flyer who has already made his way into the police force. Mike’s family descend from Ghana, where Boateng is the 3rd most common surname.

The London based police officer once followed different dreams of becoming a footballer. He once played at Sheffield United (released form the academy in 2014) alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who he is still pals with to this day.

You can find Mike Boateng on Instagram over at @michaelboateng01 and also on Twitter with the handle @Michaelboateng where fans are already calling him a Ghanian King.

Connor – (age 25)

Connor Durham is a 25-year-old coffee bean seller from Worthing, Brighton.

He also owns his own business called the Naked Barista, which is pretty much exactly what it says on the tin by looking on Instagram.

Connor is on Instagram and has an account under @connordurman. He starts his reality TV journey with 8,000 followers.

Ollie – (age 23)

Twenty-three-year-old Ollie Williams is from Cornwall and is used to living the life of luxury.

Ollie is a graduate who studied Criminology at London’s Royal Holloway University. Since graduating university he became a junior estate manager at Lanhydrock in Cornwall.

However, there is something slightly odd about that role… you know, considering his family own the Lanhydrock estate. His Instagram is filled with cars, holidays, horse racing and you can find him over at @olliesjwilliams.

Nas – (age 23)

Naseem “Nas” Majeed is one of the Love Island 2020 contestants entering the South Africa villa this January.

Nas was born on February 24th, 1996 making his 23 years old. That also means that Nas is a Pisces. In his Love Island promo interview, Nas said he’s looking for “someone cute and funny who can match my energy.”

Callum – (age 23)

This year we are greeted with a range of hunks, including 23-year-old Callum Jones from Manchester.

Callum is a scaffolder by day and according to his LinkedIn works for million-pound company Crossway Scaffolding Group. Callum is an amateur boxer for Bridgewater ABC and has only entered the ring twice, although winning both on both occasions.

Who is new host Laura Whitmore?

Laura Whitmore, 34, is an Irish TV presenter and DJ.

The blonde bombshell’s hosting career kicked off on MTV in 2008 and she went on to host the MTV EMAs as well as presenting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

The TV presenter also took part in the 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing, but it looks like Winter Love Island could be her biggest break yet.

Laura is in a relationship with none other than Love Island’s voiceover man, Iain Stirling! They’ve been together since 2017 and live together in North London.

