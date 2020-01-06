Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

According to the Facebook page Love Island Addict, the official cast of Love Island 2020 has been announced.

Today (Monday, January 6th) was rumoured to be the date that ITV unleashed their first-ever Winter Island contestants as the world takes to social media to find out more about their favourite reality TV celebs.

Reality Titbit aims to confirm these cast members by the time you’ve scrolled to the bottom of this article, with bios and ages still yet to be announced by ITV.

In the meantime, feast your eyes on the boys and girls confirmed to enter the brand new Love Island villa in South Africa on Sunday, January 12th.

COMING SOON: Ibiza Weekender 2020 – start date, new reps and everything else!

Meet the Love Island 2020 girls – Sophie Piper

Sophie is the only recognisable face in the list as she has been rumoured to enter the Love Island for over two years.

The younger sister of singer Rochelle Humes (The Saturdays), 30, Sophie is a spitting image of her older sis and fans have been quick to point that out with the breaking images.

Sophie is 21 years old and according to her Linkedin works as an office and events manager at London bar/nightclub The Cuckoo Club.

She studied at Havering College before graduating in 2016 in legal administration and also enjoyed four months in Ibiza over summer 2018 as a hostess at Ocean Beach Club.

Judging by her Instagram, stunning Soph has also done some modelling in her time.

Eve and Jess – sisters?

Shaughna

Paige

Sinnise

Leanna

Meet the Love Island 2020 cast – Mike

Connor

Sam

Nas

Callum

When does Winter Love Island start?

Winter Love Island 2020 kicks off from Sunday, January 12th.

The show set to warm up our Winter will air on ITV2 at 9 pm. Episode 1 will reveal the 2020 contestants and lasts one hour and 35 minutes.

Love Island Winter carries on weeknights and on Sundays at 9 pm.

GLOW-ON GIRL: Where to buy Filter by Molly-Mae: Love Island star has her own fake tan!

Who is new host Laura Whitmore?

Laura Whitmore, 34, is an Irish TV presenter and DJ.

The blonde bombshell’s hosting career kicked off on MTV in 2008 and she went on to host the MTV EMAs as well as presenting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

The TV presenter also took part in the 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing, but it looks like Winter Love Island could be her biggest break yet.

Laura is in a relationship with none other than Love Island’s voiceover man, Iain Stirling! They’ve been together since 2017 and live together in North London.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK