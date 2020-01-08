Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

What would you do to star on Love Island? Could the temptation of reality TV fame and Instagram-marketing millions lure you away from your partner?

Each year when the ITV dating show announces its cast there are always rumours of contestants breaking up with their partners to be featured on the show.

Last year it was Tommy Fury and this year it is Connor Durman.

The Brighton-born coffee bean seller is rumoured to have broken up with ex less than two months before packing his bags for the brand new South African villa, having returned from living in Australia in June 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rumours and Connor’s potential future on the show.

Who is Connor Durman?

Connor is a 25-year-old coffee bean seller from Worthing, near Brighton.

However, the Love Island 2020 star has lived abroad in Australia for at least two years with his first Insta picture showing him chop down banana trees Down Under. This is commonly known as farm work and part of the process for attaining a two-year working holiday visa in Australia.

The Con-man also owns his own business called the Naked Barista, which is pretty much exactly what it says on the tin judging by Instagram.

Who is his ex-girlfriend?

A viral Facebook post shared on Tuesday, January 7th – one day after the cast announcement – reportedly captured an Instagram story from Connor’s so-called ex-girlfriend.

The ex, Stevie-Leigh Pich, said in an Instagram story that they were in a relationship for three years and that they broke up just seven weeks ago.

She also states that Connor knew for some time that he was going to be on the ITV dating show, calling his callous actions “savage”.

Stevie has since turned her Instagram to private, meaning you cannot see her Insta stories. Fortunately, someone did take a screenshot at the time.

“Also, just to let everyone know I was with him seven weeks ago just before he came back out to Aus (on his visa) and I was in a three-year relationship with him as he knew all along he was going on Love Island. Absolutely savage! I wish Connor all the best… but my Instagram is turning off for the whole time Love Island is on TV.

Investigating Stevie’s claims

Whether they are Stevie’s claims directly or fabricated from someone else, there does appear to be some substance based on previous Facebook and Instagram pictures.

On Facebook, the pair can be spotted together in snaps dated over the course of 2019, 2018 and 2017.

There is evidence that the pair were very close over the past few years although there is little evidence to prove exactly when they broke up and whether it was related to Connor’s appearance on Love Island.

