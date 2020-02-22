Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

When any series of Love Island starts to wind down, there’s always one question on everyone’s minds – when are the Islanders coming to my hometown?

The Winter Love Island grand finale takes place on Sunday, February 23rd at 9 pm. This year’s presenter, Laura Whitmore, will reveal who out of the final four couples will win the show and take home the £50,000 prize.

Following their Love Island experience, most of the contestants – whether they made it to the final or not -will hold ‘meet and greet’ nights at venues all over the UK.

So, where will they be? And who can you meet? Let’s take a look at which Love Island series 6 contestants are going to be mingling in clubs following the show. Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island meet and greets 2020.

Love Island 2020: Meet and greet Connagh

So far, Welsh model Connagh Howard is the only Islander to be taking part in a meet and greet in 2020.

However, we can assume that more dates will be announced for other Islanders around the end of February and start of March.

Connagh’s meet and greet takes place at Q Club on Friar Street in Reading and kicks off at 9 pm on February 22nd. Buy tickets for the event here.

This year’s contestants have included Nas Majeed, Callum Jones, Jamie Clayton, Sophie Piper, Leanne Amaning, Demi Jones and more. There have been a lot of characters on the 2020 show, so we can’t wait for the meet and greets to be announced!

OMG: Love Island: Luke T’s mum and dad steal the show in episode 36!

Is there a Love Island: The Experience in 2020?

After each series of Love Island, fans can usually expect the annual ‘Love Island: The Experience’ to take place.

In 2019 the event was held on Brighton beach. However, given that its the Winter months in England, we can guess that the event wouldn’t be held there for series 6.

There’s no current confirmation on whether a Love Island: The Experience will follow the Winter show, but we’ll be sure to keep things updated if any dates are announced.

Where are the 2020 Islanders now?

Since exiting the Love Island villa, from their Instagram stories posted on February 22nd, it looks like Islanders Jamie Clayton, Natalia Zoppa, Molly Smith and Callum Jones have featured on the Love Island podcast hosted by Arielle Free and Kem Cetinay.

However, meet and greet dates haven’t been announced for many of the cast as yet. Following the final (February 23rd) we can assume that more meet and greet dates will be announced.

MEET THE ‘RENTS: Love Island: Meet Jess’ parents – age to jobs explored!

CATCH UP WITH LOVE ISLAND SERIES 6 ON THE ITV HUB NOW.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK