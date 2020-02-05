Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

For the first time ever, ITV brings us a Winter edition of Love Island in 2020. The series, which was brought out to hot up the dreary British winter, kicked off from Sunday, January 12th at 9 pm.

The Islanders have fallen in lust, in love and right back out of it again when new people arrived. And some of those newbies entered as part of the infamous Casa Amor twist that takes place each series.

Joining the show in February 2020 was Molly Smith. So, what is Molly from Love Island 2020’s age?

Love Island 2020: Molly’s age

Stunning newcomer to Love Island series 6 Molly Smith is 25 years old.

Molly hails from Manchester and hit it off almost immediately with fellow Love Island Mancunian Callum Jones.

She has around 100k followers on Instagram and can be found under the handle @mollysmith19.

Molly “could have lied about her age”

Although Molly is 25, she definitely looks very youthful.

The Winter series of the show saw Islanders’ ages the topic of conversation as bearded Finn Tapley and model Rebecca Gormley were said to look much older than their ages (20 and 21).

Viewers of Love Island took to Twitter as soon as Molly mentioned her age to state that she’s “the only one that would’ve gotten away with lying about her age. She looks so much younger than 25.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Why does Molly look like she’s just started high school??? Add her on the list of this year’s contestants who’s lying about their age looking at you Finn… jk.”

