Love Island 2020: Who is Alexi Eraclides? He was on TV with his ex-girlfriend last year!

Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

In the five-year history of Love Island, few contestants have rocked up to the villa with the job description of builder, dustbin-man, farmer or similar tradesman work.

In fact, bar the odd scaffolder, none of them have.

Instead, the yearly theme for ITV’s latest cast of topless hunks centres around modelling and Instagram influencing. Now, with the latest batch of hot new singletons unveiled ahead of the 2020 Casa Amor saga, we’re about to witness more models flood through the South African villa doors.

Exhibit A is Alexi Eraclides, Love Island 2020’s latest star with not only a Butler in the Buff past but an ex-girlfriend who he appeared on reality TV with in 2019.

Who is Alexi Eraclides?

Alexi is a 23-year-old from Essex who works as a ‘performer’ for Butler in the Buff.

We use ‘performer’ due to the inability to correctly describe what a B in the B guy actually does. Essentially, they waiter at event and parties with their tops off and are particularly popular at Hen parties.

Alexi is the second Butler in the Buff waiter to appear on Love Island 2020 alongside recently dumped Connor Durman.

Meet Jordan Waobikeze – Instagram, ethnicity and age of Love Island 2020 star

Alexi on reality TV series Baewatch

Alexi appeared on E4 series Baewatch over summer 2019, a TV series about couples who are spied on by their potential in-laws during a holiday abroad.

The 23-year-old was in a series relationship with Dominique at the time although they split up shortly after filming. There’s no trace of Dominique on Alex’s social media now, either – nice touch.

Which Love Island girl is he after?

Alexi describes himself as “funny, cheeky and confident” and has a trio of women lined up in Shaughna Phillips, Demi Jones and Jess Gale.

The 23-year-old stud told ITV:

I’m an 8.5-9 out of 10 and my best feature is my curly hair or my pecs. Alexi and Jess Gale have history Interestingly, Alexi’s encounter with fellow Islander Jess Gale won’t be hist first. Alex admitted in his pre-Love Island interview that he met Jess while on a night out and that they exchanged Instagram messages before things fizzled out. However, he did add that it will be “interesting to see how he gets on (with Jess) when they meet again”. With Jess currently stuck in a love triangle and seemingly open to getting to know more men, Alexi could see his relationship with Jess as the chance to make sure he makes it out of Casa Amor. Reality Titbit’s odds of Casa Amor survival: This one looks like it could all hinge on Alexi and Jess, although we can’t see the blonde babe looking beyond Mike Boateng when it comes down to the big decision – 7/12.

Alexi on Instagram

The ripped hunk already boasts a reputable Instagram following with over 10,000 fans under @alexieraclides.

Alexi is partial to the loud outfit with a host of funky pictures on his page. He even went through the classic stage of wearing those long-sleeved t-shirts with holes for thumbs and attempting to start a new gang sign.

Although there is no confirmation of his heritage, Eraclides is a last name most commonly found in Portugal.