Love Island 2020 has taken a step in an eco-friendly direction with the use of recyclable coffee cups for series 6, also known as Winter Love Island.

It’s safe to say that ITV’s premier reality TV show has been surrounded in controversy since re-launching in 2015, with mental health issues, fast-fashion qualms and the concept of creating celebrity mega-stars through nothing more than a few weeks of dossing around on TV all hot topics in the UK.

Issues such as carbon footprint and eco-friendly environmental issues have never been at the top of the agenda for Love Island yet producers have found a way to steamroll the latest series into the modern era by gifting each contestant with their own reusable and recyclable cups.

Love Island 2020 introduce recyclable coffee cups

In previous seasons, cast members on the show have been seen using everything from water bottles to mugs, red plastic drinking cups and even straight out the tap with your head chucked under there.

As always, the iconic Love Island water bottle – that comes printed with the contestants’ name – will remain a key part of the hydration/marketing process.

However, on top of this, the 2020 Winter Love Island series has also introduced recyclable coffee cups.

It looks just like the eco-friendly recyclable plastic coffee cups you can purchase from the likes of Starbucks. Love Island’s alternative is white with a pink/red lid.

How to buy your own Love Island cup

All of the Love Island products you see on the show are available via the official store, loveislandshop.co.uk.

Products such as the new robe, the classic water bottle and merchandise such as phone cases and suitcases are all available via the store.

Currently, the Love Island coffee cup is not listed on the website although it is expected to join the line-up sometime during the 2020 series and will be available to purchase.

