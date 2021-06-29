Love Island 2021 men's clothes: Where to buy shirts, co-ords, jackets and more











Love Island 2021 is officially underway. After 18-months away from our screens, Laura Whitmore kicked off season 7 of the dating show in Mallorca on June 28th!

Besides the contestants’ enviable beach bodies, every year viewers love to have a good old gander at the outfits they opt for each episode. Though almost all of the men entered the 2021 villa topless, Toby did rep a nice co-ord during episode 1.

Love Islanders usually don very little in a way of clothing during the daytime but as the nights roll around, it’s always interesting to see what clothes they’ll opt for. Some years, trends on the show have really taken off – remember Ovie’s bucket hat?

Screenshot: Love Island s7 – ITV Hub

Love Island 2021 mens clothes: Toby’s co-ord

While Jake, Aaron, Hugo and Brad all entered the Love Island villa just wearing shorts, semi-pro footballer Toby Aromolaran chose to wear an eye-catching shirt and shorts co-ord.

Bag yourself the same co-ord from I Saw It First. Both the shirt and shorts cost £12 each, so for a mere £24, you’ll be turning heads.

Toby’s matching shorts and shirt combo gained both positive and negative reviews from Love Island viewers on Twitter. One person Tweeted: “With a shirt and short set like that why did Toby ever think anyone would step forward“.

However, another person Tweeted: “loving the hawaiian shirt toby“.

Love Island’s Sharon Gaffka: Surgery rumours explored on Instagram!

FIRST LOOK: Chloe arrives and has her pick of the boys | Love Island Series 7 BridTV 3012 FIRST LOOK: Chloe arrives and has her pick of the boys | Love Island Series 7 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/60nyIQ4FUCs/hqdefault.jpg 816192 816192 center 22403

Love Island: Men’s collections with I Saw It First

Love Island episode 1 saw tight white T-Shirts galore! Between Jake and Toby, the men’s bodies certainly seemed to be on show.

However, if tight white shirts and T-Shirts are your bag then head over to I Saw It First’s website where the Love Island boys’ looks can be purchased.

Each contestant has their own page of outfits. Aaron’s black bomber jacket can be found via I Saw It First for just £15 here.

A white top along the lines of Jake Cornish’s white top look from episode 1 can be found here.

Shorts, hats, suede loafers and many more fashionable items can be found on the I Saw It First website.

Screenshot: Love Island s7 – ITV Hub

Brad’s burgundy shirt

Another look of the boys’ that got mixed reviews from Love Island viewers on Twitter was Brad’s burgundy striped shirt.

The labourer opted for a loose-fitting number. Similar shirts can be found online via ASOS for £28 or Hockerty for £59.

Some people Tweeted that Brad looked like “a bartender” in the shirt while others loved it.

Love Island: No, Shannon Singh hasn’t had a boob job

Screenshot: Love Island s7 – ITV Hub

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM FROM MONDAY JUNE 28

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK