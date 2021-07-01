Love Island 2021 women's clothes: Where to buy dresses, bikinis and heels!











Love Island 2021 is officially underway! Cue the agg, tears, drama, shock twists and turns as season 7 kicked off from June 28th on ITV. Besides coupling up and binning off, shouting “I’ve got a text” or “It is what is it”, the Islanders also get to dress up most evenings on the show.

Love Island viewers love a good analysis of what the contestants are wearing each episode. And some even want to bag themselves the exact same looks. So, let’s take a look at where to purchase the clothes seen on the 2021 show.

Screenshot: Love Island 2021 – ITV

Love Island 2021 women’s clothes: Shannon’s bodycon dress

For anyone wishing to ooze the same sex appeal as Shannon Singh, here’s a look at where to get the bodycon dress she wore before being booted off the show in episode 3.

The ‘Don’t Desert Me’ dress comes from Oh Polly and costs £38.

It’s described as a “collar strap ruched mini dress” and it comes in yellow or rust.

Liberty Poole was another Islander to wear a bodycon dress during the show, buy her one-shoulder black dress from Pretty Little Thing for just £8 in the sale here!

Many viewers seemed to rate Liberty’s look as some people Tweeted: “love Liberty’s dress“.

Love Island: What brand are the ‘R’ hats? Where to buy and more!

Kaz Kamwi’s Oh Polly dress

One look that really turned viewers’ heads was Kaz’s bardot neckline dress. One person Tweeted: “kaz’s body in that dress tho“.

You can buy the same dress online from Oh Polly for £44.

The ‘Feel The Frill’ dress comes in ‘green’ and ‘blush’.

Can I buy Love Island outfits from I Saw It First?

Sharon’s tye-dye dress worn during episode 3 also caught Twitter’s attention.

The “Multi Petite Woven Tie Dye Cowl Neck Strappy Midi Dress” is £28 and can be purchased via the I Saw It First website.

Many of the women’s bikinis can be found on I Saw It First too. Shannon’s black and gold numbers can be bought online here.

While Chloe’s blue animal print bikini is also on the website, as is Faye’s hot pink strappy bikini!

Heels that the girls have been wearing on the ITV show are also on the clothing sponsor’s website such as these Lace Up Wedges.

Love Island: What is Booby Buckets? Chuggs’ bucket hats business

