Fans of Love Island have been in awe of the adorable Amy Hart.

The 26-year-old cabin crew attendant has been teasing fans with her “sexy underwear”, showing the rest of the island girls her bedtime outfits that range from a little sexy to “really sexy”.

However, this isn’t the first time pyjama power has played a part on the ITV dating show. So, Alexandra Cane vs Amy Hart – who wore it best?

Alexandra Cane sets the standard

In Love Island series 4, brunette stunner Alexandra Cane won her first night in the Hideaway with temporary show boyfriend Dr Alex George.

While a rather weasel like Alex tip-toed into the bedroom like a frightened mouse, Alexandra dressed to impressed.

Villa housemates were in shock as the 27-year-old slid a lacy black bedtime nighty over her curves before completing the look with a pair of killer black heels.

What can Amy Hart bring to the table?

Amy has humoured fans with her pre-bedroom routine, mulling over which bedtime outfit to wear based on how well her man had behaved that day.

She and Curtis Pritchard have enjoyed the most blossoming relationship on the show, albeit only after a handful of days, and Amy’s pyjamas antics have fans thinking they sound like a married couple.

"I'm not wearing the sexy pyjamas now" Yes Amy! Save them for someone who deserves them #LoveIsland — Hannah (@HannahLiz73) June 3, 2019

Amy putting her sexy pyjamas away because her man has annoyed her is something we have all done at least once in our life let's be honest 💁🏼‍♀️😆#loveisland pic.twitter.com/PQLAcPZaLn — Kirsty Ann (@PandaEyesKirsty) June 3, 2019

Save those sexy pyjamas for a boy who deserves them Amy hun #loveisland — Samantha Leanne (@samanthaleannne) June 3, 2019

What are Amy’s sexy pyjamas?

Amy slipped into some black bedtime shorts with pink and purple floral print on them, telling the other girls how it was her “mid-sexy” bedtime outfit.

She said:

No, I’m going for the mid-sexy PJs and I’ll save the really sexy PJ’s. These are a little less sexy, I’m just going to instigate the snuggle.

As you can see, Amy’s PJ’s are more PG-12 than they are close to the raciness of Alexandra Cane’s bedtime outfit.

Let’s hope her “really sexy pyjamas” will take it up a notch… or three!

