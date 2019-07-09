Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Anna was said to be ‘Britain’s answer to Kim Kardashian’ when Love Island 2019 launched. And we’re not sure whether that’s the case but one thing’s for sure – Anna is a huge part of the show.

Without her and the love triangles that ensued during the show, it could’ve been a boring watch.

Dubbed as 2019’s ‘plus size’ contestant, Anna Vakili was one of the original Islander of the fifth series of Love Island.

She’s well-recognised for her curvaceous figure and flawless face.

So, what did Love Island’s Anna look like before lip fillers? Here’s everything you need to know!

Love Island – Anna before lip fillers

Anna Vakili before lip fillers. It’s a hard thing to find as Anna hardly has any photos of her younger self on the internet.

However, her sister, Mandi, has posted a fair few photos to Instagram showing the sisters in days gone past.

Anna (on the right) looks to have a much more natural pout in 2015 than she does today.

What other surgery has Anna Vakili had?

As well as getting lip filler Anna looks to have had some other surgical enhancements.

Anna posing on the left of this Instagram photo from 2016 looks to have a lot less cleavage than she does in the Love Island villa.

According to The Sun, Anna had a breast augmentation in 2016.

Anna has clearly always been pretty, sporting long brunette hair, and a curvy figure, however, it looks like with surgery she’s accentuated her assets even more.

What is Anna’s ethnicity?

Anna and her sister, Mandi, are Iranian.

She said in an interview with The Sun that her Instagram following jumped up by 20,000 after she and Mandi were papped in Qatar with two Iranian footballers.

As of July 2019, Anna has a humungous 860,000 followers on Insta with a further 21,000 on Twitter.

Her cousin is looking after the social media accounts while Anna’s in the Love Island villa.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND SEASON 5 EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM (APART FROM SATURDAYS) ON ITV 2.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE