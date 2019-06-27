Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

If there is one thing Love Island star Arabella Chi isn’t short of, it’s nicknames.

From umbrella to abracadabra, acapella to Nutella, fans on Twitter have been refusing to call the Bombshell contestant by her real name after she split up Yewanade Biala and Danny Williams with her entrance at the recoupling.

Qualms may be brushed to the side in the long run, although that’s all dependent on how long Amber Gill decides to keep her dirty looks going.

But no matter what happens to Arabella on the show, fans will always remain adamant that she stepped onto the ITV2 dating show via Made in Chelsea.

Here’s everything you need to know!

Why do people call her umbrella?

To be precise, it’s not just umbrella.

Fans have been upset at the fact Danny chose Arabella over Yewande at the recoupling, which saw Yewande axed from the show and departing as a heartbroken mess.

Since then, fans on Twitter have been calling Arabella every name under the sun in protest.

There also seems a mass group of people who are keen to vote off Ari and Danny at the next to give chance, meaning the couple have a lot of making up to do if they want to progress beyond Casa Amor.

Meet ‘Made in Chelsea’s Arabella’

A nickname that seems to have stuck expertly is ‘Made in Chelsea Arabella’.

Fans have given her the name because of her well-spoken voice, fancy name and general upmarket London look that screams SW3.

You can’t deny it… Arabella looks like she could feature in Made in Chelsea, attending lavish balls, forever holding a champagne flute and enjoying a £300 afternoon tea in a swanky London hotel.

Love Island fans have continually grouped certain contestants into a ‘Fiat 500’ group over the years, which refers to girls who were basic in terms of class, style and the things they liked to talk about.

Season 4’s Fiat 500 group was headed by Georgia Steel while this year is all about Maura Higgins.

Arabella, however, has formed her own band in Made in Chelsea Twitter.

Arabella is NOT fiat 500 pls. shes made in Chelsea twitter — MXM (@mxmsworld) June 21, 2019

Has Arabella ever been in Made in Chelsea?

No!

Arabella is a model, actress and social media influencer but she has never appeared in Channel 4 series Made in Chelsea.

In fact, the 28-year-old has bigger fish to fry having starred in 2017 DC film Justice League, fronting as one of Wonder Woman’s Amazonian tribe.

Primarily, though, she is a model and regularly syles for brands such as ASOS.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY NIGHT ON ITV2 AT 9 PM