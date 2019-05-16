Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island Australia should be slowing creeping towards its second season yet a confirmed start date is still missing. Which seems bizarre.

Following the huge success of the first-ever Love Island series Down Under, in 2018, fans are more than ready for a second instalment this summer.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island Australia 2019, including a rumoured change of villa location and other potential shocks.

When does Love Island Australia start 2019?

Love Island Australia season 2 has been rumoured to launch on Sunday, May 26th, 2019.

For now, however, it remains unconfirmed and increasingly unlikely.

Series 1 of Love Island launched on May 27th, with season 2 expected to launch around the same time on Channel Nine.

The series will also air online on via Three, who bought the rights to stream Love Island UK, USA and Aus.

However, with no news of filming and a bizarre confession from host Sophie Monk, Love Island Australia 2019 may not come around until the end of summer.

What did Sophie Monk say?

Love Island presenter Sophie Monk confessed that she was still completely in the dark about the production of the show… and this was on May 8th, supposedly a ‘couple of weeks before the air date’.

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Sophie said:

I have no idea (when Love Island filming starts) – I’m guessing soon-ish and I have no idea where it will be [filmed] still.’

Have they changed the location?

Although nothing has been 100% confirmed, it looks like producers may have changed the filming location for season 2.

The first series was filmed in Mallorca, Spain, which is where the original Love Island series (England) was shot.

However, it seems like producers are reluctant to fly their crew and cast 17,000 miles across the world when they could find similar scenic locations closer to home.

Programming boss Hamish Turner told TV Tonight:

From a casting perspective if you want to make quick decisions about getting new people in you are somewhat restricted by Mallorca. It’s not just Spain, it’s a boat, a flight and more.

According to Confidential, the move is likely to be a location in Queensland. Which, has to be said, sounds a lot less glamorous!

Then again, if producers still to the same Love Island villa as the UK show then they will have to wait until the end of July before the can set up to cam to start filming.

SUBSCRIBE TO REALITY TITBIT FOR EVERYTHING LOVE ISLAND AUSTRALIA

Can you still apply?

Yes!

Applications for Love Island Australia 2019 are still open, although you’d likely end up as one of the late arrivals on the show.

Still, if you’re keen for a summer of love then you can apply then check out the official Love Island AU Instagram page or follow this link.

Who is the host of Love Island Australia?

Sophie Monk will take her place as the host of the Channel Nine series for the second season running.

A Channel Nine spokesman said:

Sophie is a treasured member of the Nine family and has a long-term deal with the Network. She is currently filming a travel show for us in Italy and we look forward to working with her on various upcoming projects.

Love Island Australia 2019 cast

As of now, no cast members have bee released.

However, Reality Titbit aims to be the first to dig the dirt – SUBSCRIBE for updates on this story!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND AUSTRALIA ON CHANNEL 9 IN 2019