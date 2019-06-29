Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The two words all Love Island fans had been waiting for finally came around during episode 23 of the 2019 series – Casa Amor.

Casa Amor is officially open and the Love Island settled themselves in during week four.

Of the newcomers to the Love Island villa is blonde beauty Belle Hassan. And much like Dani Dyer in last year’s show, Belle is no ordinary contestant.

Belle comes from a family already acquainted with wealth and fame.

So who is Love Island newbie Belle’s dad?

Blonde bombshell Belle is set to make some waves in the Love Island villa after she admitted that she isn’t short of male attention.

Someone who probably isn’t so keen on all eyes being on Belle is her dad, Tamer Hassan.

Tamer is a famous actor best known for his roles in The Business alongside Danny Dyer, Layer Cake, The Football Factory Clash of the Titans and Batman Begins.

As well as TV roles in Eastenders, Casualty and NCIS, Tamer also starred in Game of Thrones in 2016 as Khal Forzo.

Tamer is of Turkish Cypriot descent and was born in London in 1968.

Who is Belle Hassan’s mum?

Tamer Hassan’s wife and Belle’s mum is Karan Hassan.

Karen is on Instagram (@karenhassan3) whereas her husband has opted for Twitter. You can follow Tamer along with the other 100,000 of his followers – @RealTamerHassan.

Tamer and Karen are grandparents as their son, Taser, has a son named Hudson Harley with Ex On The Beach star Hariette Harper.

Belle’s brother runs The Gallery Bar and Grill in Woodford North East London.

Is Belle Hassan friends with many famous people?

Given that her dad is a famous actor is quite normal for Belle to mix with people in show business.

She Tweeted in 2017 that she did Daniella Westbrook’s makeup for an appearance on Lorraine.

However, by the looks of Belle’s social media, she doesn’t parade her celebrity shenanigans on the internet.

Instead, she prefers to promote her makeup artistry services and put up a good selfie.

Huge thanks to my little angel @makeupby_belle_ @bellehassan amazing make up. So proud of ya kidda ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g1wA3YhT2t — Danniella Westbrook (@westbrookdanni) September 5, 2017

