Belle Hassan entered series 5 of Love Island during the Casa Amor episodes. She and Anton Danyluk paired up and it was almost plain sailing for the couple ever since.

Her famous dad, feisty nature and no-BS attitude has certainly got Belle noticed on the show.

The 21-year-old has an incredible figure which she’s not afraid to show off during her time in the Love Island villa. And it looks as though her style is also a hit with viewers.

Viewers are often keen to bag themselves the same items as their favourite Love Islanders so, here’s where to buy Belle’s heart earrings, neon green dress and more!

Love Island: Buy Belle’s heart earrings

The London gal’s earrings come from a fashion brand linked to another Islander!

Francesca Allen’s sister, Claudia, owns ‘French Fashion House‘ which is where Belle’s earrings are from.

The big heart hoops, which incorporate pearl and diamond, retail at a whopping £40.

According to French Fashion House, the heart-shaped earrings are limited edition and exclusive to them.

Belle’s green dress from Love Island episode 51

If you fancy rocking Belle’s whole look then you can also get her green dress online in just a few clicks.

The neon bodycon number comes from Oh Polly and comes in at £40.

If you’re after a satin, figure-hugging, underwired dress then this one’s for you!

The dress comes in sizes 4-14 and a variety of colours including black, neon pink and yellow.

Love Island: Buy Belle’s blue dress from episode 44

Belle has had her fair share of stunning looks on series 5 of the ITV show.

Episodes 43 and 44 saw Belle don a gorgeous cobalt blue bodycon dress from Pink Boutique.

The bandage-style number costs £49 and comes in loads of colours from mauve to neon orange.

Featuring strappy crossover detailing on the back as well as an exposed zip, the dress is available in sizes 6-16. This one also features a seriously plunging neckline!

