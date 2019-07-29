Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

If there’s one thing Love Island wouldn’t be the same without it’s Caroline Flack. The host has been presenting the show since it first started in 2015.

Caroline has famously lost weight and reinvented herself for the 2019 show with the help of her personal trainer and new diet plan.

The ITV presenter undoubtedly looks incredible sporting a deep tan and flowing blonde locks.

Some viewers have questioned Caroline’s style during the series, however, suggesting that her stylist “doesn’t like her”. But, if you’re a fan of Cazza’s look then you can get her dresses from the final few episodes of Love Island 2019 below…

Love Island final: Caroline Flack’s striped dress

Love Island’s host managed to turn some heads in her chosen outfit for the series 5 finale – and not for the right reasons.

Many viewers took to Twitter to slate Caroline’s look and her stylist! One Twitter user wrote: “Caroline’s weird long thing hanging of her dress is wrecking my head.. looks like she caught it in the car door” while another added: “They couldn’t give Caroline a glam dress nah? Wow basic fit for basic host”.

While it looked like the whole of Twitter had a problem with Caroline’s dress, particularly the length of it, there were some people that thought it was nice. And if you’re one of them you can buy something similar here.

Given the general consensus that Caroline’s dress was a big no-no, one Twitter user wrote: “I lowkey like Caroline’s dress”.

Caroline Flack’s polka dot Aftersun dress

One of Cazza’s outfits that was a hit with viewers was her polka dot number from the Aftersun show on Sunday, July 28th.

The ‘Koko Red Polka Dot Cotton Mini Dress’ comes from De La Vali dresses and costs a whopping £320.

Caroline looked smoking in the Love Island: Aftersun episode however many viewers took to the internet to ask if the Flack is pregnant.

However, Caroline hasn’t made any mention of expecting a baby so we can safely say she’s not!

Buy Caroline’s pink dress from episode 56

Episode 56 of Love Island 2019 saw Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk dumped from the Island leaving Maura and Curtis, Tommy and Molly, Ovie and India and Amber and Greg in the final.

Striding into the villa for one of her famous appearances, Caroline sported a long pink dress which tied at the neck.

If her bright gown is totally your thing then you can get the exact same one from Essentiel Antwerp.

The dress costs around £100 in the sale and comes in orange and blue, too.

