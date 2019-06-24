Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

They may make it look effortless, but it takes a lot to look as good as the contestants on Love Island – or does it?

Well, it probably isn’t so hard as the Islanders are given a clothing allowance as well as many hours in the day to prune themselves.

The series 5 Islanders strut their stuff all over the villa looking contoured, sculpted and styled and viewers want to know where they can bag their summer looks.

Being an Instagram queen and social media influencer, it’s no wonder that Molly Mae’s accessories are sought after.

So, here’s where to buy Molly Mae’s sunglasses and more from Love Island.

Love Island Molly Mae sunglasses

Social media whizz Molly Mae seems to love a good aviator look.

Teamed with her dark tan, blonde bun and black swimwear she’s onto a winner.

Get yourself a pair of black aviator sunglasses like Molly Mae’s from I Saw It First for £8.

ASOS also do a pair for £18 or if you’re more into designer thangs then a pair of Ray Bans may be for you priced at £78.

Love Island sunglasses: Elma Pazar

Cat-eye sunglasses seem to be the 2019 theme in the Love Island villa.

From Arabella’s designer shades to Elma’s black and gold sunnies, the Islanders are rocking a cat-eye.

You can get sunglasses similar to Elma’s from Topshop and Missguided.

Love Island episode 15 – Molly Mae’s round sunglasses

If you’re looking to imitate Molly Mae’s beach look from episode 15 then you’re in luck.

Her round yellow sunnies can be purchased online from I Saw It First for just £6.

The specs also come in blue.

Or you can get a more pricey designer version of the pair from Polaroid for £45 and they come in black, yellow and pink.

Buy more Love Island sunglasses

If the other girls’ looks float your boat then opt for a pair like Anna’s futuristic sunnies from Topshop.

You can bag a bargain with Amber’s £6 gold aviators from I Saw It First.

Get yourself a pair of Ray Bans like Arabella’s from episode 19.

Or, go for Yewande’s sleek Polaroid cat-eye shades for £45, also from I Saw It First.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAY FROM JUNE 3RD AT 9 PM ON ITV2.