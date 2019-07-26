Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The final episodes of Love Island 2019 are definitely screaming more ‘love’ than ‘drama’ like the episodes that have come before.

With episode 53 and 54 seeing the couples go out on luxury romantic dates the whole vibe has changed with romantic love songs and contestants crying tears of happiness!

Molly Mae and Tommy went for a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ themed date during episode 54 which saw her wearing a stunning long dress for the occasion.

The social media influencer is certainly used to people wanting to bag pieces from her wardrobe and now she’s probably got even more standing as a style icon!

Here’s where to buy Molly Mae’s yellow dress from Love Island episode 54…

Love Island: Buy Molly Mae’s orange dress

If Molly Mae’s long yellow dress is your thing then you’re in luck as you can buy it online here.

The gown comes from I Saw It First and costs £30. It’s knocked down from £60 so they’re probably flying off the shelves!

It comes in sizes 6 – 18 and only one colour – the vibrant yellow as seen sported by Molly Mae.

What’s more, the long slinky dress has changeable straps so you can ‘wear it any way’ and change up your look, wearing the straps wherever you like.

Love Island: What did Molly Mae pair the dress with?

As well as blowing everyone away in her yellow gown, Molly paired it with a pair of wedges and some sparkly earrings.

You can buy Molly Mae’s big dangly earrings online here. Prices range from £4-£7.

And her infamous snake earrings from Love Island series 5 are also available from I Saw It First.

Buy Molly Mae’s other looks from Love Island series 5

If Molly Mae has officially become your style icon then you can shop many of her looks on the I Saw It First website.

The 2019 show has seen the Love Island girls swap everything from clothes to earrings and bikinis!

And there’s no change towards the end of the series as Maura and Molly Mae both sported the same black frill plunge playsuit.

It comes from I Saw It First, too, and costs just £15 in the sale.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM ON ITV 2.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE