Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

He’s probably done a fair bit of modelling in his day as Ovie Soko is 6 ft 7 after all.

But, little did he know that he’d be cat-walking out his own looks during Love Island 2019! Ovie is so fashionable he’s caught the attention of massive online retailers BoohooMAN and ASOS according to The Sun.

The tall, dark and handsome chap arrived in the Love Island villa during the shock Casa Amor twist and he could possibly be the best surprise viewers have got yet.

Now, Ovie Soko has become something of a fashion guru during his time in the Love Island villa.

So, here’s where to buy Love Island Ovie’s patterned shirt and more!

Love Island: Ovie’s patterned shirt

Ovie wears a black patterned shirt during episode 33 of the show.

He nips out the villa for a date with newbie Francesca Allen sporting a classic shirt which you can buy online through Asos here.

The shirt comes from All Saints and will set you back £85.

Ovie got some fan appreciation for sporting a vibrant red patterned shirt during his time on Love Island, too.

You can get the exact same shirt from BoohooMAN for just £9 and the matching shorts are £7.50. Buy yours online here.

Buy Ovie’s matching shirt and shorts

The 28-year-old had Twitter on his side when he waltzed out into the garden wearing a pink patterned short and shirt combo during week 6.

One Twitter user wrote: “Ovie eating an ice pole in his shades and funky shirt while bitches talk sh** about him is a mood”.

Ovie’s pink shorts and shirt set comes from Primark and is priced at around £20.

You can bag yourself some other jazzy shirt and shorts sets from BoohooMAN here.

Where does Ovie get his hats from?

Whether the pro basketball player pays the big bucks for his hats or opts for non-designer brands, we don’t know.

But you can get a similar hat to Ovie’s famous beige bucket hat online here.

Fashion brand Obey also stocks a beige bucket hat for £32.

River Island also has a huge range of men’s hats available to purchase.

Although most of the caps seen in the Love Island 2019 series have been from Rewired Clothing, it looks like Ovie’s bucket hat isn’t part of their collection.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND SEASON 5 EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM (APART FROM SATURDAYS) ON ITV 2.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE