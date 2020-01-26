Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Winter just got a lot warmer as a brand new series of Love Island kicked off from Sunday, January 12th.

The huge ITV dating show kicked off its sixth series from 9 pm and airs every day except Saturday.

Laura Whitmore is the new face of the show with her boyfriend, Iain Stirling, remaining as the most recognisable voiceover going.

The Love Islanders often have some impressive style skills and this year the group’s fashion game is pretty strong. Let’s take a look at Paige’s feather skirt and top combo from Love Island episode 13.

Love Island: Paige’s feather skirt

Episode 13 of Winter Love Island saw Paige Turley strutting her stuff in a unique feather top and skirt number.

Viewers of the show look to be impressed by Paige’s style with one asking where the outfit was from.

“I need to know where Paige’s pink denim jacket and white feather skirt are from off last nights Love Island please and thank you. Her style is insane”

However, some people clearly aren’t fans of the Islanders’ outfits on the show and took to Twitter to share their opinions.

Who’s sponsoring #loveisland this year? Outfits are shocking — Kate Williams (@KateeWilliams) January 24, 2020

Love Island: Siannise memes – gets her real name back after days of “Siamese”, “Shinpads”

Buy the feather top and skirt

If you’re looking for the exact same outfit as Paige’s then you’re in luck!

The outfit can be found via the Love Island app under the ‘style’ section. Download the app from the App Store or Google Play store for Android users.

The feather outfit is available to buy online from I Saw It First and is currently half price!

The outfit costs £17.50 for the top and £35 for the skirt. Grab yours online here and shop the look.

Paige also teamed the outfit with a pink denim jacket. You can also grab a baby pink denim jacket from Missguided for £28.

SO RUDE: Love Island: Rebecca’s ears spark backlash – trolls find her one “flaw”

