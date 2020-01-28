Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Winter Love Island is officially a-go and warming up the unbearably freezing winter months in the UK.

The brand new series also comes with a brand new host in the form of Irish beauty Laura Whitmore. The Islanders entered the Cape Town villa on Sunday, January 12th and began a dating journey like no other.

Siannise, Nas, Sophie, Callum and co have been mingling for a while now and things are certainly hotting up as more and more newbies arrive on the show.

Siannise is definitely one of the stand-out characters of Love Island series 6. And she’s repping some sweet-looking sunglasses – so where can you get the same ones?

Love Island: Siannise’s sunglasses

Siannise’s sunglasses are a pretty ‘in’ thing for 2019/2020.

Everyone from the Kardashians to the Hadids have been styling out these ultra-feline shades and now ITV’s advertising the specs on Love Island.

You can bag a pair of Polaroid Sleek Cat-Eye shades in ‘Havana’ for £31.50 through the Love Island app.

Siannise models the frames above. If you’re unsure whether they’ll suit you or not, the app gives you the ability to virtually try them on!

Siannise’s metal rim sunglasses

If another pair of frames worn by Siannise are your thing then perhaps these metal-rimmed sunnies are for you.

The exact ones come from I Saw It First, and it looks like they’re sold out. But you can get some of a similar style online here.

