Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

The year is 2019 and we’ve all settled into a snug little pattern when it comes to reality TV.

We watch each new series of Love Island over summer, endlessly gossiping about our favourite couples in the workplace and frantically searching about every part of their personal lives online.

Then, when winter rolls around, we get to watch them all grouped back together under the same roof having just spent the past four months splitting up and trash-talking each other.

However, this isn’t going to happen when it comes to the Love Island Christmas reunion 2019. In fact, it doesn’t even exist.

When is the Love Island Christmas reunion 2019?

Never!

Last year, the 2018 Love Island Christmas reunion aired on Monday, December 17th.

However, there is no Christmas Special planned for the 2019 squad.

Why was the Love Island Christmas reunion 2019 cancelled?

ITV have quietly axed the winter spin-off without dishing out a full explanation. According to Ok Magazine, an insider explained that any mention of a reunion show had been brushed under the carpet.

An insider told OK:

“The cast don’t think there are any plans for a Christmas reunion like last year, but they haven’t been given a straight answer.

A few of the islanders have seen the producers since leaving the villa and there was a bit of a reunion at the ITV Palooza last week and the topic was brought up but quickly shut down.

Questions were asked about the possibility of an on-screen reunion, but they were all ignored by producers.”

ITV producers are in the process of finalising their Winter Love Island project, which should air at the start of January, so you can’t really blame them for being a little busy.

With casting now in full swing and commonly low Christmas reunion viewership figures, it makes sense to cancel the Xmas special to help ensure the first-ever Winter Love Island runs smoothly.

Which series 5 couples are still together?

While it would have been amazing to see Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill in the same room again, and not to mention Greg O’Shea, the reunion shows are probably more hassle than they are worth.

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard and Molly Mae Higgins and Tommy Fury are the only couples from Love Island series 5 still together. Given accusations of cheating regarding Ovie Soko and India Reynolds, plus plenty of tension between other cast members, the Christmas reunion sounds like a nightmare to try and organise.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK