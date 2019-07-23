Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Although he’s pretty much now a part of the furniture, Curtis Pritchard technically wasn’t an original Islander on Love Island 2019.

The 23-year-old quite literally cha-cha-cha-ed his way into the Love Island villa alongside professional boxer Tommy Fury as a bombshell.

Curtis has had a pretty turbulent time on the ITV show. He started out his Love Island journey as Amy Hart’s other half but made the gutsy decision to end things with the air hostess on national TV.

The professional dancer is more than likely going to end his dating show journey hand in hand with Maura Higgins. Curtis is still in with a chance of winning Love Island 2019 – but does he need to?

Here’s Love Island 2019 star Curtis Pritchard’s net worth and more explored!

Curtis Pritchard’s career

Charming chap Curtis has made mention of the fact that he’s “always danced” on Love Island. He danced with his ex-girlfriend from the age of 12 and won world titles.

The 23-year-old was a Ballroom, Latin, Junior and Youth Champion. He represented the UK in World and European Championships. In 2017 he started dancing on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars and was paired with Thalia Heffernan during series 1 and Norah Casey in the second series.

Curtis’ younger brother, AJ, is also a professional dancer and appears on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Curtis Pritchard – net worth

With a place on Ireland’s Dancing with the Stars under his belt, Curtis is pretty much sorted when it comes to cash. However, he’s still well off the value of his brother, AJ Pritchard, who has a net worth of around £1 million.

We imagine Curtis’s net worth is around £300,000-£500,000 although net worth does not indicate what someone earns, it’s simply a valuation of all of their assets from social media strength to marketability and skills.

Why was Curtis Pritchard attacked?

On December 27th 2018 Curtis’ dancing career was threatened when he and his brother, AJ, were attacked in Nantwich, Cheshire.

Curtis is said to have jumped in front of his brother to protect him risking his livelihood.

Although no injuries were caused to his face or head, Curtis had to undergo knee surgery following the unprovoked attack. AJ had bruising to his face, arms, legs and body.

Both brothers made a speedy recovery and Curtis took to Instagram to say: “Don’t let the actions of others close off or destroy your mind”.

