Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

As the Love Island episodes rolled into their fourth week the ITV bosses decided to shake things up.

Let’s face it, no one watches the show to see a real-life love story. Juicy gossip, drama and serious backstabbing is what we want to see.

Basketball player Ovie Soko is one of six boys to waltz into the villa and change things forever in the long-awaited Casa Amor episode.

And naturally, the introduction of twelve newcomers to Love island 2019 has got viewers asking a lot of questions.

So does Love Island’s Ovie have kids?

Ovie Love Island: Kids

Every year that Love Island comes around rumours often surface, especially on Twitter.

According to Twitter users, Ovie apparently has three children but there’s no saying where this information has come from.

Many other Twitter users have replied to these kinds of Tweets that it has simply been made up, with one saying “lol people love to lie…”.

Ovie is 28 years old and therefore old enough to have many past relationships and possibly children, but we’ll leave that for him to talk about.

Ovie has 3 kids? Some things are too good to be true man 🥴 #LoveIsland — Nicole 🥂 (@NPMH_) June 30, 2019

Who are Ovie Soko’s exes?

By the reaction Ovie has received since walking into the Love Island villa we’d say that 99.9 per cent of the population fancy him.

And given that fact combined with his cool charm and demeanour we’d say he doesn’t do too badly with the ladies.

An ex-Islander from 2018 took to the internet to mention Ovie’s smooth-talking ways.

Alexandra Cane, who says she went to school with Ovie, said that he will “clean up” on the ITV show.

I pray @OvieSoko does well on the show. If he is still the same as he was at school he will cleaaaaaan up 🤣 Good luck! ❤️🏝 — Alexandra Cane (@alexandracane) June 27, 2019

In a throwback photo on Ovie’s Instagram, he can also be seen with model and First Dates diner Kelly Jade.

He and Kelly are clearly posing for some kind of modelling campaign but who knows, the pair could have been romantically linked!

Love Island: Is Anna Ovie’s type?

According to Ovie, Anna is the one girl he had his eye before entering the villa, but only time will tell whether the pair will last.

Viewers of the show have instantly likened the couple to Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom, with one Twitter user saying that the pair have undeniable chemistry.

Will Ovie and Anna be 2019’s Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham? We’ll have to wait and see!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAY AT 9 PM ON ITV FROM JUNE 3RD.