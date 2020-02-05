Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Love Island 2020 is taking ITV2 by storm in January. The first-ever Winter series has well and truly brought the South African heat to the UK.

Since Sunday, January 12th, the Islanders have been talking all things sauce, cracking on and switching partners like there’s no tomorrow.

February 2020 saw the long-awaited Casa Amor episodes arrive. So, let’s take a look at Love Island’s Eva Zapico: nationality and more…

Love Island: Eva’s nationality

Eva is 21 years old, works as a recruitment officer and hails from Bromley.

And although Bromley could come off a bit boring, it seems that Eva’s heritage is far from plain.

She said in episode 22 (February 5th 2020) that she was quarter Pakistani and a quarter Caribbean.

Twitter reacts to Eva’s comments

As always, viewers love a good rant on Twitter in reply to Islanders’ comments.

Once Eva revealed her nationality, fans of the show took to the internet to express their opinions, which were certainly more negative in most cases.

One Twitter user wrote: “low key feel like this eva girl is lying about being a quarter Caribbean and Asian just to get nas to like her……”

Another said: “I’m trying to figure out where Eva is from it looks like she’s from Belize a Caribbean country.”

Eva trying to hold in telling Nas that she’s 1/4 Caribbean and 1/4 Pakistani since arriving in Casa Amor #loveisland pic.twitter.com/0THF27540C — JessicaRanting (@keyyfeatures) February 5, 2020

