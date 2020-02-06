Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

ITV brings us a sixth series of Love Island in 2020. The Winter series is an absolute treat for Love Island megafans as it means that there’ll be not one, but two, seasons this year.

Located in Cape Town, South Africa, the new Winter Love Island villa is brimming with Islanders.

And as of February 2020, the Casa Amor villa officially opened its doors. Priscilla Anyabu was one of six new ladies to enter the Love Island villa during the Casa Amor episodes.

Love Island episode 22 saw Priscilla wearing a new wig, so what’s all the fuss about?

Love Island: Priscilla’s wig

Episode 22 of Winter Love Island saw some things pop off in the Casa Amor villa.

Molly Smith and Callum Jones cracking on while Shaughna twiddled her thumbs in the main villa was old news when Priscilla revealed a new look during the episode.

Walking outside for an evening party, Priscilla’s love interest, Mike, looked more than pleased as she arrived with a new blonde hair-do.

Speaking to Nas, Mike said: “Its a bit naughty actually, I kinda like it.”

Priscilla saw Mike liked Leanne and Jess, so she became both. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/9NmUWTcIp7 — Teyamade🌻 ♒ (@JoshuaTeya) February 5, 2020

Callum’s wig comment

Twitter users went in on Love Island series 6 contestant Callum Jones on February 5th 2020.

During episode 22, when Priscilla showcased her new wig, Callum asked: “Is it a wig?”

This sent Twitter into meltdown with tonnes mocking the Manchester lad: “Callum asking if Priscilla’s blond hair is a wig. This boy is lost man. No hope for this clown.”

Another said: “Is that a wig?! Who asked that?!!!Lol I love Priscilla’s confidence because you know she must have felt hot when they all stopped and stared. The footage I want to see is her applying the unit mate. Them girls must have been watching her like it was a YouTube tutorial .”

